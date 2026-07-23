Begay stood in front of Nygren and some of his staff who were also present to tell him about the template chapter resolution she drafted, which would ban "expensive, energy-intensive data centers on the Navajo Nation permanently safeguard our sacred lands, waterways, livestock ranchers, and traditional farmers for all future generations."

She said chapters can download the template from her social media pages, complete the form, print it, and bring it to their next chapter planning meeting. She also pointed to what she described as a long-standing pattern by industries seeking to extract resources: promises of job creation. But these jobs are temporary.

"These data centers are going to emit a sound. I ask you start talking to your leaders," said Begay. "Not just the executive, the legislatures need to know about this. DOJ needs to know about this. Let's put our government to the test, lets see if we can ban data centers. The Seminole Tribe banned data centers on their nation. The Muscogee tribe also banned data centers. We can do it. We are the most powerful nation."

In March, the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma became one of the first tribal governments in the country to establish an indefinite moratorium on all hyperscale data center development and generative AI infrastructure on tribal lands. In 2025, the Muscogee Nation likewise rejected a massive hyperscale data center proposal on its Oklahoma tribal lands.

The resolution template notes that the Navajo Nation recognizes Navajo Fundamental Law as the supreme law of the land, which mandates that the elements of life — water, earth, and air — are sacred, interconnected relatives that must be protected, preserved, and utilized only in ways that maintain harmony and balance.