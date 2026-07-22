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PHOENIX — He said they had been arguing but couldn’t remember over what. Probably the self-described stupid stuff they had routinely been fighting about. She was walking away from him, still yelling, when he grabbed the gun and fired five times.

David Koepke, 53, called 911 and calmly told the dispatcher what he did, according to a probable cause statement filed in court. Police arrested him on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police and paramedics tried to save the life of Yvette Appleby, 68, inside the Peoria apartment the two shared. She died in a hospital.

Koepke was held in jail on a $1 million bond. Outside of a speeding ticket, court records show this was Koepke’s first brush with the law.

The Arizona Republic could not reach relatives of either Appleby or Koepke.

Koepke told Peoria police that the two used to be a romantic couple but had lived as roommates over the last few years as she had “shut down” on him, he said.

They had been bickering for the last two years about “stupid stuff,” he said, and the early evening of July 16 was no different.

Koepke said he had been cleaning their mobile home. He said he had also been drinking beer, somewhere between 8 and 10 through the course of the day.

When Appleby arrived home at about 5:30 p.m., he said, she started yelling at him. He argued back and followed her, he told police, as she walked down a hallway.

He ducked into a room where he kept his 9mm handgun and racked a bullet into the chamber, he said.