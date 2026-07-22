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GLENDALE — A newly released 911 call and body camera footage provide context surrounding a police shooting, after a woman approached a store worker in distress and asked for help, according to Glendale police.

On May 20, Daren Howard, 33, and a woman who has not been publicly identified walked into a store near 63rd Avenue and Bell Road to purchase a firearm, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Justin Ramsay in a critical incident briefing video.

As the pair headed to the counter to pay, the woman told an employee she needed help immediately, Ramsay said.

"I think she's being held by some guy, and she just tapped me and said to call 911," the unnamed employee said, according to Ramsay.

Sensing the danger, employees at the store stalled the sale of the firearm until officers arrived at the scene, Ramsay said.

"I don't know what he's doing to her, but I just felt worried for her," an employee of the store said, explaining that the man identified as Howard was getting aggressive.

Two officers walked toward Howard, attempting to speak with him, footage shows.

A few seconds later, Howard immediately grabbed the woman to stop her from getting away, according to the video.

"Let her go now, you're about to get Tazed!" an officer can be heard telling Howard.

Howard then yanked the woman back and is seen brandishing a knife, attempting to hold her hostage, according to the footage. Officers yelled at Howard to drop the knife and deployed a Taser, according to the briefing video.