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The federal government is investigating alleged visa fraud at Arizona State University and several other high-profile schools.

At a press conference Thursday, Vice President JD Vance claimed that nine universities were allowing applicants to lie and were using the country's visa program to pay students and researchers less.

ASU spokesperson Jerry Gonzalez noted the university "educates more stem majors than any other university and employs one of the largest technical and scientific workforces in the country."

"This benefits both the Arizona and the United States economies and in doing so, ASU has hired the talent needed to perform these functions and done so in complete compliance with existing United States policy and law," Gonzalez said in a written statement.

Vance said, "Something weird is going on at these universities."

"They're using these visas way too much," he said. "They're using them to undercut the wages of American grad students and American researchers."

It's not immediately clear which federal agency would be tasked with conducting the investigation.

ASU was accused alongside Harvard University; Yale University; Stanford University; Brown University; the University of Pittsburgh; the University of California, Davis; the California Institute of Technology; and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.