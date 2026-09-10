But the law is written in a way designed to convince the border-crossers to agree to be deported in return for having the charges dropped, rather than to incarcerate them.

LUCHA argued that provision is worded in a way more likely to affect its members who share the "race, ethnicity or national origin of the immigrants who enter Arizona from the southern border'' and that they are more "vulnerable to misapplication'' than the public at large.

Weinzweig, however, said the possibility the law may be misapplied in the future doesn't allow LUCHA to try to ask courts to halt enforcement.

"Declaratory relief should be based on an existing set of facts, not those which may or may not arise in the future,'' he wrote.

That conclusion parallels a similar ruling in July by U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi. He tossed a challenge to Prop. 314 brought by the Florence Immigrant Rights and Refugee Project, noting that the organization had failed to show anyone had yet been affected by the new law.

In Thursday's state appellate court ruling, Weinzweig also rejected the claim that the standards allowing police to arrest border-crossers ignore constitutional requirements.

The law provides three options: an officer's own observation, a recording, or "any other constitutionally sufficient indicia of probable cause.'' While the last provision is not defined in Prop. 314, Weinzweig said those are the same standards already required for arrest under the Fourth Amendment, which protects against illegal search and seizure.

LUCHA fared no better with a parallel argument on how Prop. 314 would be funded.