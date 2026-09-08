Separate from questions of commission policies, Thompson defended meeting with financial executives in New York, companies that may have a financial interest in utilities.

"Otherwise, I think we'd be derelict in our duties by not trying to understand what the investment community is looking at when they want to come into Arizona,'' Thompson said. "We want New York and Wall Street to invest in our utilities,'' he said, because that will give the utilities access to "cheap capital'' that holds down borrowing costs and, by extension, utility rates.

He said he would never meet with someone who had a pending matter before the commission, however.

Hill, however, said it is impossible for someone in that situation, tasked with regulating utilities, their policies, and what they charge customers, which can affect their profitability, to truly be impartial.

"Under no circumstances should a sitting commissioner be meeting with financial interests behind the investors in these utilities,'' Hill said.

"If you think about it, all the ratepayers, all the regular customers out there, they don't get to meet with those people outside of the commission,'' Hill continued. "They don't have special access. So for the commissioners to give them special access to decision makers who are elected, I think it is always inappropriate.''

Pratte said it is possible for commissioners to reassure investors — if done properly.