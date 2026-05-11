Last month, on the night a would-be assassin allegedly tried to kill Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Lake laced into CNN broadcaster Jake Tapper.

“I walked out right next to Jake Tapper and looked him in the eye,” Lake told the conservative Newsmax shortly after the incident. “And I said, ‘How dare you? You have caused so much division in this country pushing lies. We’re not going to call it gaslighting anymore — you’ve lied to the people. How dare you do that?'”

Last week, Vanity Fair detailed speculation that Lake’s departure from USAGM was imminent.

She leaves USAGM battling lawsuits challenging her actions that led to Voice of America effectively going dark more than a year ago. That organization dated to World War II and was intended as a bulwark against authoritarian propaganda.

Lake carried out the Trump administration’s efforts to halt what it viewed as taxpayer-funded propaganda.

Jamaica rebuilding after Hurricane Melissa

The U.S. and Jamaica had about $3 billion in bilateral trade in 2023, according to a fact sheet from the State Department in 2024.

If Lake gets the post in Kingston, it would seemingly end at least for a while speculation about her future. Lake, an Iowa native, had been mentioned as considering a run for office in her home state, and had been mentioned in other government posts under Trump as well.

The Caribbean island is still rebuilding after sustaining its first ever direct hit from a Category 5 hurricane last year with Hurricane Melissa in October.