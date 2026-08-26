Mayes agreed.

"We now have to get all these other social media companies on board,'' she said.

Mayes, mother of 13-year-old Hattie, spoke of her own challenges in monitoring social media use.

"There's so many parents out there who are struggling just to make, you know, ends meet,'' Mayes said. "They're working two, three, four jobs, and then their fifth job has to be policing their kids' use of social media. It becomes totally impossible.''

The settlement with Meta marks one of the largest consumer protection settlements since the multistate Big Tobacco settlement in 1998, and Mayes marked it as a high point in her time as attorney general.

"This is the most important thing I think I will ever do as attorney general,'' Mayes said. "It's going to change the face of social media forever.''

Changes to Instagram and Facebook will take effect immediately after judicial approval of the settlement agreement, with the majority of terms required to remain in place for at least 10 years.

The settlement also lays out how the money can be spent, with clearance to pay for school programs, crisis intervention services, mental health programming and generally any purpose to remediate social media addiction.

Arizona will receive the first payment in 30 days, and another payment in January.

Mayes has fought before with state lawmakers over how to divide up funds received as part of a lawsuit.