Lamb's long-shot Democratic opponents said the former sheriff should "step down immediately."

"Beyond showing the hypocrisy at the heart of his public image built on supposedly 'traditional values,' the investigation shows someone eager and willing to abuse their power and to leverage public office for personal gain," Democrat Chris James said in a news release. "That is exactly the opposite of what Arizonians need in the 5th District or anywhere else for that matter."

Democrat Elizabeth Lee put out a video on social media calling the investigation "damning."

"Here we go again with another elite, entitled man who thought he could use his political power and his fancy badge to intimidate women," she said.

State Republican leaders had little to say.

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, who is vacating the congressional seat to run for governor of Arizona, did not return a request for comment.

Biggs, like Lamb, is endorsed by Trump and Turning Point. But he has not endorsed the former sheriff's campaign for Congress. Biggs' campaign has not offered an explanation.

Allegations come in more permissive political climate

The allegations against Lamb come at a time when Republicans are increasingly permissive of candidates facing scrutiny of their personal or professional lives.

Trump's own litany of sexual misconduct allegations did little to slow his meteoric rise in politics. And he has dodged a full reckoning over his connections to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender.