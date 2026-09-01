He insisted, however, it wouldn't automatically kill mail-in voting. "It's not true,'' Kolodin said of that claim.

But he would not say how it would work for mail-in voters. And there is nothing in the ballot measure providing any answers.

Fontes said it would be "impossible'' to administer mail-in voting if Prop. 144 is approved.

"People are going to have to go take their ballot in instead of putting it in the mail,'' he said.

The only other plausible alternative, Fontes said, would be for those who still want to vote by mail to have to include a photocopy of their identity documents and submit them with their ballots.

"I mean, who has a photocopier at their house?'' he asked. "It's unworkable, it's unreasonable.''

Anyway, Fontes said, there is voter identification of mail ballots.

Election workers are required to compare the signatures on ballot envelopes with other samples they already have on file. If they match, the envelope is opened, and the vote is counted. If there is any question, election workers can contact voters and ask them to provide further information.

That process came under question, however, when Republican Kari Lake challenged her loss in the 2022 gubernatorial race.

A legal expert called by her attorneys testified that about 274,000 signatures on early ballots were compared in less than three seconds, with about 70,000 in two seconds or less. That, Lake's lawyers argued, showed there really was no verification.