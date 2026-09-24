"As much as possible, we should not inject partisan political issues into how we manage these funds,'' Mansour said.

He said that, using Norton's test, Arizona would be precluded from putting its funds into any company with DEI practices. That would keep the treasurer's office from investing in more than 400 of the Fortune 500 companies, leaving fewer options, Mansour said.

"It will increase risk and it will result in bad returns,'' he said.

That figure may not be accurate. The Human Rights Campaign said 377 Fortune 500 companies publicly disclosed their DEI practices in 2025. But by this year that number had fallen to 131.

Norton, using a different metric, said his proposal would only preclude investment into about 8% of some 4,000 publicly traded companies. And he said there are no Arizona companies that would be off-limits to state investment.

Still, Norton said that, as he sees it, companies with DEI policies — including how they decide who to hire and promote — would be off-limits to state investment if he were treasurer.

Mansour, however, said there should be "very few exceptions'' to the practice of the treasurer to invest funds where they are safe and can get the best yield, regardless of whether companies have DEI policies.

"I'm not saying that there shouldn't be any,'' Mansour said. "But it should be rare. It should be decided by the Legislature and the governor together. It shouldn't be at the whim of the treasurer.''

And he said it should not include a refusal to invest in any company with a DEI policy.