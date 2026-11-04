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Navajo Nation Speaker Crystalyne Curley made history on Nov. 3, becoming the first woman elected president of one of the largest Indigenous tribes in the United States. She defeated Farmington attorney Justin Jones based on returns posted by the Navajo Nation in Window Rock.

Curley previously made history as the first woman elected Speaker, presiding over the 25th Navajo Nation Council during her first term as a Council Delegate representing Tachee/Blue Gap, Many Farms, Nazlini, Tselani/Cottonwood and Low Mountain communities.

Curley and running mate Christopher Deshene took a narrow lead in the race after trading leads early in the evening with Jones and his vice presidential pick, Emily Ellison.

The two candidates were running to replace incumbent President Buu Nygren, who was defeated in the primaries. The closest the tribe has come to voting in a woman for president was in 2010.

While other women have attempted to run for president in the years since, none had managed to make it past the primaries — until Navajo Nation Speaker and presidential hopeful Crystalyne Curley. Advancing beyond the primaries on her first presidential run is a significant milestone, adding to an already historic record. Curley was elected twice as Speaker of the Navajo Nation, making history as the first woman to hold the position.

She faces Justin Jones, who owns his own law office and has previously run for president. This marks the first time Jones has advanced beyond the primaries and secured a primary victory. Of the 16 presidential candidates, Jones came in first with 15,098 votes, and Curley trailed with 8,670 votes, with Nygren finishing third with 7,430 votes.