Around the world

Egypt
Renowned feminist Nawal Saadawi dies
CAIRO — Nawal Saadawi, a renowned Egyptian feminist, psychiatrist and novelist, whose writings have stirred controversy for decades in an overwhelming conservative society, died of age-related health problems in Cairo on Sunday, officials said. She was 89.
Egypt’s Culture Minister Inas Abdel-Dayem mourned Saadawi’s passing, saying her writings had created a great intellectual movement.
As a fierce advocate of women rights in Egypt and the Arab world, her writings focused mainly on feminism, domestic violence against women and religious extremism.
Australia
State hit by severe rains, floods
SYDNEY — Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales on Sunday issued more evacuation orders following the worst flooding in decades.
The New South Wales State Emergency Services responded to 640 calls for help on Saturday night, including 66 for flood rescues.
Wire reports