Prefer us on Google Learn More

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In late February, Representative Ciscomani expressed unequivocal support for President Trump's decision to attack Iran. On May 4, Arizona Public Media asked Ciscomani "was the Iran War worth it?". Ciscomani replied, “This is something that the whole world talked about needed to be done, for generations and for decades. And no one ever did anything about it, and now President Trump took the action. The world is a safer place without the Iranian regime that was there. And this process is coming to an end very close here. We’re going to see the benefits in the long run.” Do not hold your breath.

Putting aside a cost/benefit analysis, there is longstanding and broad agreement that replacing the theocratic regime in Iran would likely be an improvement, just as there was broad agreement in 2003 that removal of Saddam Hussein in Iraq would likely be an improvement.

In the case of Iraq, G.W. Bush clearly stated the objectives of the invasion of Iraq; he sought approval from Congress, allies, and the United Nations; the Pentagon estimated the cost of invading Iraq to be on the order of 50-60 billion; and we expected to be welcomed as liberators. In hindsight, the justification for the Iraq War, Iraqi possession of weapons of mass destruction, was nonsense; the financial cost of the war was more on the order of 3+ trillion dollars, and the costs in lives, health care for Veterans, and our credibility as a nation continue to pile on. On the bright side, Iraq is now a democratic state that does not pose a threat to its neighbors. But overall, until recently, the Iraq War was often assessed to be this nation's greatest foreign policy blunder.