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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

HARSHAW — A bumper sticker touting yet another massive hard-rock dig by the Mexican border reads: "If it can't be grown, it must be mined." But once mining starts, forget growing anything nearby. And if Arizona's water runs out, forget everything.

A quick AI search says those old five Cs — copper, cattle, cotton, citrus and climate — powered Arizona's past economy and now give hope to new generations. Being more artificial than intelligent, it misses human realities.

Cattle, cotton and citrus are mostly gone. Climate is as much a curse as a blessing. And copper could still go either way. That depends on a sixth C — carpetbaggers, who come to Arizona and heedlessly squander the water that makes it habitable.

Water defies negotiated "exchanges." Groundwater dwindles. On the surface, it evaporates in uncovered canals and dammed reservoirs. We paid little heed when rivers ran, rains came and summers were shorter and milder.

After prolonged drought, lower basin states suck drastically reduced amounts from the Colorado River, and Arizona has the shortest straw. Today's kids may need holidays in hell to cool down.

Agriculture and high-tech industries consume vast amounts. Families come from colder climes to live among lush gardens and pools as if there was no tomorrow. Others retire to communities in severely water-stressed areas.

But focus on mining. Arizona produces 70% of U.S. copper, along with much else. To meet a soaring global demand for strategic metals, the world's largest mining company — BHP in Australia — is digging in fast. So are many others.