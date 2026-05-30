They want to limit ESAs to families with a gross income of $150,000 and below. Setting an arbitrary income amount is setting up the law to be useless after years of runaway inflation. $150,000 isn’t what it was even three years ago. The talking point is, “rich families can already afford private school.” But for large families like mine, we chose a wealth of children over wealth in cash; $150,000 with seven children is not a “can already afford private school” lifestyle.

Currently, unused ESA funds roll over year to year. They want to remove that feature, sweeping remaining funds at the end of every year. But this “use-it-or-lose-it” mindset would actually punish families who are good stewards of their resources and incentivize spending for the sake of spending.

To those who believe the ESA program should be limited to students with special needs, I would point out that many families choose an ESA because their children are just functional enough to be denied a formal diagnosis, but exceptional enough to struggle in a traditional classroom. Additionally, receiving a formal diagnosis is a long and costly process, and many parents feel that they can’t afford to jump through hoops just to be told, “sorry, your son doesn’t qualify for individualized education.”

The loudest argument I’ve heard against ESA is that “public funds should be used for public schools.” But if investment in the wellbeing and education of the rising generation is the priority, then you won’t see a more efficient method than ESA-funded education, where parents are judicious and wise in using their funds, and some might even have a little left over for in-state college.