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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

There's no mention in recent reports of a massive solar project near Three Points as to who, exactly, owns it. Nor do we really know what it's going to be used for. Ask county officials, and they don't have an answer. So, presumably, one of the two major investor-owned electrical utilities here in Arizona, TEP or APS, would fess up eventually. Both of these monopolies, after all, treat solar exactly like they treat their gas, coal or even nuclear infrastructure.

They buy a gargantuan plot of land, clear-cut everything, put up a chain-link fence, and plumb the wires and poles to wherever the electricity will be used, typically far away. But they've also been remarkably quiet about Three Points. The ACC? The Governor's office? I haven't heard a word from either of them. Have you? It doesn't take much else to determine that the Three Points photovoltaic colossus is probably going to be used for data center projects near Tucson and Marana: tech oligarchy infrastructure that nobody asked for or wants.

If it was actually legal to do so in Arizona, local and regional governments could insist on owning and maintaining far smaller versions of these solar/battery fields that would primarily serve just their own nearby towns and villages. And Three Points is a farming community, right? Put a little science and creativity behind a human-scaled solar installation, and you'd have things like controlled shading for crops and resulting lower water use in the form of Agrivoltaics.