The success of any democracy depends upon the honesty of its leaders and adherence to its laws. America has been most successful when it followed this path. JD Vance is still the Republican front runner, but his ties to Trump likely eliminate his chance of success. Trump and the GOP handed the Democrats a remarkable gift. It is doubtful any Republican can win a presidential election in 2028. The Democrats must choose wisely, hopefully they won't screw it up. There is a thirst for decency, honesty and integrity. The election of a seminarian in Texas and a pastor in Kansas was revealing. We’re tired of hate, the name calling, the corruption. We voted for change. Candidates who move to the middle and stay there promise to be the winners in a post 2026 political era.

To win a party’s nomination, candidates must appeal to primary voters, who tend to be more ideologically committed and engaged than the general electorate. Taking sharply partisan positions during the primaries often locks candidates into stances that are difficult to walk back later. Once nominated, candidates historically attempt a “pivot” toward moderate, independent and undecided voters in key swing states. In the current media environment — where every primary speech is recorded and instantly replayed — executing this pivot without appearing inauthentic is harder than it used to be.

The American political center is less of a neat midpoint between traditional left and right platforms and more of a populist-leaning, pragmatic mix. Swing voters often hold combinations of views that don’t fit neatly into either party’s orthodoxy. Moving to the center in 2028 means focusing heavily on cost-of-living issues (housing, healthcare, inflation and energy costs) rather than ideological battles. Economic grievances, not ideology, remain the primary driver for swing voters.