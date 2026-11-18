The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The 2026 midterms were a huge repudiation for Republicans and the 2028 presidential campaign has begun. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis characterized the Republican Party’s nationwide losses as close to an extinction-level event for Republicans in many parts of the country as we have seen probably in the last hundred years, warning that losing its dominant foothold in Texas could prevent the GOP from remaining viable nationally for a decade or more.
In Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz described the state’s sharp blue shift as a “Watergate-level repudiation” and called on the GOP to rebuild as “a true blue-collar party” rooted in free-market conservatism. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri argued that Republicans were punished for losing touch with core voters, telling reporters, “You cut rural healthcare spending, when you abandon pro-lifers, when you abandon the poor, when you abandon the needy, when you abandon working people, you’re gonna get your butt kicked.”
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Following the election, rather than pivoting toward the political center, White House and House GOP leadership immediately elevated Stephen Miller to White House Chief of Staff and Rep. Jim Jordan to the top House leadership role. Miller is the architect behind Trump’s highly unpopular immigration enforcement and deportation program. Jordan of Ohio, a close Trump ally, is a co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus. To me, this signals an intent to double down on their confrontational and ideological agenda.
Despite a “Blue Wave,” both parties are highly unpopular, according to an April Economist/YouGov poll, with far more Americans having unfavorable views of each party than favorable views. Americans have a 31% very or somewhat favorable view of Republicans in Congress, while 59% have an unfavorable view — a net favorability of -28. Democrats in Congress are slightly less unpopular with a 34% favorable view and a 55% unfavorable view, a net favorability of -21.
The success of any democracy depends upon the honesty of its leaders and adherence to its laws. America has been most successful when it followed this path. JD Vance is still the Republican front runner, but his ties to Trump likely eliminate his chance of success. Trump and the GOP handed the Democrats a remarkable gift. It is doubtful any Republican can win a presidential election in 2028. The Democrats must choose wisely, hopefully they won't screw it up. There is a thirst for decency, honesty and integrity. The election of a seminarian in Texas and a pastor in Kansas was revealing. We’re tired of hate, the name calling, the corruption. We voted for change. Candidates who move to the middle and stay there promise to be the winners in a post 2026 political era.
To win a party’s nomination, candidates must appeal to primary voters, who tend to be more ideologically committed and engaged than the general electorate. Taking sharply partisan positions during the primaries often locks candidates into stances that are difficult to walk back later. Once nominated, candidates historically attempt a “pivot” toward moderate, independent and undecided voters in key swing states. In the current media environment — where every primary speech is recorded and instantly replayed — executing this pivot without appearing inauthentic is harder than it used to be.
The American political center is less of a neat midpoint between traditional left and right platforms and more of a populist-leaning, pragmatic mix. Swing voters often hold combinations of views that don’t fit neatly into either party’s orthodoxy. Moving to the center in 2028 means focusing heavily on cost-of-living issues (housing, healthcare, inflation and energy costs) rather than ideological battles. Economic grievances, not ideology, remain the primary driver for swing voters.
The tone of public discourse has deteriorated. The winning 2028 candidate will need to project temperamental moderation and prioritize broadly shared economic concerns to build a winning coalition. In the post-Trump era, there’s room for candidates who project the image of decency, honesty and respect. If we are to be the shining city on the hill that Ronald Reagan described, we need more leaders with courage, conviction and decency. Americans are ready to elect a president who values accountability, integrity and truth, at least I hope so.
Ronald Eustice is an author, retired international marketing executive, and has traveled extensively. Eustice and his wife Margaret live in Casas Adobes.