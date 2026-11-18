But to truly help our neighbors experiencing homelessness and address the growing challenges homelessness is creating for all of us, we need to turn plans into homes. Policy makers should remove unnecessary construction barriers, allow more housing in more places, use public land strategically, and preserve existing affordable homes. State and local investment should strengthen those local efforts, pairing them with support for programs that keep people housed.

At Old Pueblo Community Services, we remain convinced that homelessness is solvable because we have watched people who spent years on the street walk through the door of their own apartment. We have seen them regain stability, reconnect with family and community, and imagine a future they once could not see. We have also seen people become homeless because an affordable home was not available when they needed it. Housing affordability and homelessness are not separate conversations. Building more homes and helping people stay in them belong in the same response.

The next state budget is an opportunity to put that response into practice. Invest in the Housing Trust Fund. Build and preserve affordable homes. Help families remain housed before a setback becomes a crisis. Give our neighbors experiencing homelessness a real path home and address the very real challenges that persistent homelessness is creating in our neighborhoods. There will be disagreements about the details. They cannot become an excuse for inaction. Housing costs hurt Republicans, Democrats and independents. Homelessness does not ask how someone voted before upending their life.

The campaign is over. The work of getting our neighbors housed cannot wait.