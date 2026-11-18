The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The election is over. Arizona’s housing crisis is not. When lawmakers return to the Capitol, they should make housing affordability a governing priority.
For families living paycheck to paycheck, a medical bill, car repair or reduction in work hours can turn housing insecurity into homelessness. We see those challenges every day in Southern Arizona. Unsheltered homelessness has more than doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic, causing harm to those forced to live outside and to every member of our community. An honest conversation about affordability must start with what it takes to keep a roof over someone’s head.
In 25 years working on housing and homelessness in Arizona, I have seen what happens when our housing system fails. I have also seen communities get it right. We know how to make progress. The question is whether we will act at the scale the problem demands.
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There is reason for optimism in Washington. The bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act became law this summer, reducing barriers to housing construction and modernizing federal housing programs. But passing a law and producing housing are different things. Federal reforms need implementation, funding where required, and action from states and local communities. Sen. Ruben Gallego’s housing plan, The Path Home, calls for just that: investments that create more housing, expedite construction, and keep people housed.
Arizona has its own responsibility. In its Fiscal Year 2027 budget, the State Legislature zeroed out new investments in its primary investment tool for supporting affordable housing and programs that prevent and solve homelessness, the State Housing Trust Fund. Lawmakers and Gov. Katie Hobbs should make restoring the Housing Trust Fund a top priority in the next session.
Here in Southern Arizona, we’re doing important work. Pima County’s 10-year Regional Housing Strategy and Funding Plan says the region needs roughly 6,450 homes a year over the next decade to address the shortage and meet future demand. More than half must be affordable to households below the median income. The County plans to invest $413 million in housing strategies over the next 10 years.
The City of Tucson has invested in affordable housing construction and preservation, adopted an Affordable Housing Fast Track, and taken steps to encourage housing along commercial corridors. Its Housing First program provides emergency shelter and services for community members experiencing homelessness in partnership with Old Pueblo Community Services, and its Safe City Action Plan includes real strategies to address the region’s substance use and mental health.
But to truly help our neighbors experiencing homelessness and address the growing challenges homelessness is creating for all of us, we need to turn plans into homes. Policy makers should remove unnecessary construction barriers, allow more housing in more places, use public land strategically, and preserve existing affordable homes. State and local investment should strengthen those local efforts, pairing them with support for programs that keep people housed.
At Old Pueblo Community Services, we remain convinced that homelessness is solvable because we have watched people who spent years on the street walk through the door of their own apartment. We have seen them regain stability, reconnect with family and community, and imagine a future they once could not see. We have also seen people become homeless because an affordable home was not available when they needed it. Housing affordability and homelessness are not separate conversations. Building more homes and helping people stay in them belong in the same response.
The next state budget is an opportunity to put that response into practice. Invest in the Housing Trust Fund. Build and preserve affordable homes. Help families remain housed before a setback becomes a crisis. Give our neighbors experiencing homelessness a real path home and address the very real challenges that persistent homelessness is creating in our neighborhoods. There will be disagreements about the details. They cannot become an excuse for inaction. Housing costs hurt Republicans, Democrats and independents. Homelessness does not ask how someone voted before upending their life.
The campaign is over. The work of getting our neighbors housed cannot wait.
Jason Thorpe is co-CEO of Old Pueblo Community Services and a board member of the Arizona Housing Coalition. Old Pueblo Community Services is a Tucson-based nonprofit working to end homelessness through evidence-based approaches.