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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As a former Army officer and combat veteran who led fuel convoys in Iraq, I learned firsthand how our nation’s reliance on fossil fuels can cause havoc for our military and Americans back home.

Arizona is home to more than half a million military veterans. In service in Iraq and Afghanistan, we learned a hard truth: security requires foresight, flexibility, and resilience. To put those qualities into action today, and to protect our communities and strengthen our economy, Tucson must aggressively accelerate its transition to safe and affordable clean energy. We can do this by building more large-scale solar projects to power our homes and businesses.

For the state’s veteran population, this is not a political debate. It is a clear-cut matter of state security, grid resilience, energy independence and long-term economic expansion. By harnessing the more than 300 days of sunshine Arizona receives each year, Arizona can transition from an importer of out-of-state dirty fossil fuels into a self-sustaining powerhouse. We are already behind on this front. Fortunately, there are some concrete ways we can catch up.

Projects like Sonora South Solar, now being developed as Tucson’s first utility-scale solar energy and battery storage facility, demonstrate how utility solar works in practice. The project would provide 100 megawatts of clean, renewable energy to our grid – enough to power tens of thousands of homes each year — and store the energy produced during the day in large-scale batteries for continuous nighttime use. This kind of proven infrastructure reduces our exposure to fuel prices that swing wildly during wars in the Middle East.