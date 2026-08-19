The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
When people think about veterans' benefits, they often picture a single veteran receiving care or compensation. But those benefits do much more than help one person. They support families, caregivers and entire communities.
As a veteran, I have seen this up close.
I spent 21 years around the world serving my country in the Air Force. During this journey, I suffered a number of injuries and received adequate medical care. Unfortunately, I returned to the civilian world with a rucksack full of maladies, the worst of which was severe spine and nerve damage. I have undergone five spine surgeries and still have permanent nerve damage in my lower spine and in both legs. I've bounced back a bit, but I'm much older now than when I was in service, and "bouncing back" is getting much tougher and less productive.
People are also reading…
I’ve also had to work through the effects of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) from my service as well. I've lost friends to suicide and was close to going down that road myself a couple of times.
My wife and daughters have dealt with all of that. They have cared for me for months at a time after my surgeries. They still help me through medical appointments, frequent and difficult days, and the challenges I face now long after my service has ended.
I am so grateful that my family has stood beside me. They – and family members and caregivers across the country – make sacrifices every single day for me, also carrying the burden of service.
This is why I support the Take Care of America's Veterans Act (TCAVA). This critical legislation recognizes that in order for veterans to receive the best care possible, their families and caregivers need to be supported as well.
But right now, that support is in jeopardy.
Currently, veterans could stand to lose more than $57 billion in benefits as the Department of Veterans Affairs changes its process to assign disability ratings to veterans. If no steps are taken, that money will be sent back to the U.S. Treasury as unmarked funds and used for other purposes. The money was intended for veterans programs and needs to remain with veterans programs.
The Take Care of America’s Veterans Act will keep that money reserved for programs and care that support not only veterans and service members, but caregivers, survivors, and family members as well. That support can make a huge difference in the lives of veterans and their families.
For example, the bill increases aid to severely injured and ill veterans who often face significant caregiving and medical costs, while increasing financial assistance to surviving families who struggle after a veteran passes away. It also enhances support for caregivers who often can’t maintain full-time employment and can’t save for retirement because caregiving takes up most of their time.
The Take Care of America's Veterans Act also helps veterans injured in combat and forced to retire earlier than they had planned. Currently, it is estimated that more than 59,000 combat-injured military retirees are forced to give up a portion of their earned retirement pay to receive their VA disability compensation. This legislation fixes this injustice through the Major Richard Star Act, ensuring these veterans receive the benefits they earned.
The bill would also invest in research to better understand injuries like traumatic brain injury and blast exposure. Many veterans live with headaches, memory problems, sleep issues, traumatic brain injuries, and other mental health challenges that can lead to suicide ideation. Better research can help doctors find better treatments and improve the quality of life for veterans and their families.
A core tenet of military service is teamwork. No one succeeds alone. The same is true after service. Veterans thrive when families, caregivers, communities, and government work together to provide support.
The Take Care of America's Veterans Act reflects that idea. It recognizes that caring for veterans is not only about honoring past service; it is also about helping veterans and their loved ones build strong futures.
Congress needs to pass the Take Care of America's Veterans Act and ensure that veterans, families, caregivers and communities get the support they deserve.
Robert (Rob) Fields is a 21-year veteran of the US Air Force residing in Tucson.