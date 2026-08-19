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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

When people think about veterans' benefits, they often picture a single veteran receiving care or compensation. But those benefits do much more than help one person. They support families, caregivers and entire communities.

As a veteran, I have seen this up close.

I spent 21 years around the world serving my country in the Air Force. During this journey, I suffered a number of injuries and received adequate medical care. Unfortunately, I returned to the civilian world with a rucksack full of maladies, the worst of which was severe spine and nerve damage. I have undergone five spine surgeries and still have permanent nerve damage in my lower spine and in both legs. I've bounced back a bit, but I'm much older now than when I was in service, and "bouncing back" is getting much tougher and less productive.

I’ve also had to work through the effects of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) from my service as well. I've lost friends to suicide and was close to going down that road myself a couple of times.

My wife and daughters have dealt with all of that. They have cared for me for months at a time after my surgeries. They still help me through medical appointments, frequent and difficult days, and the challenges I face now long after my service has ended.

I am so grateful that my family has stood beside me. They – and family members and caregivers across the country – make sacrifices every single day for me, also carrying the burden of service.