In Utah, one company is seeking roughly 9,000 acres of BLM land for a nuclear-powered data-center complex. The Energy Department has selected four of its own federal sites for potential private data-center development.

The buildings are just the beginning. They require power plants, substations, transmission lines, pipelines and water. A 2025 Energy Department report projects data centers could consume nearly 12% of America's electricity by 2030.

We've seen what happens when Washington embraces a colossal building spree — the last one to build as many federal dams as possible — without reckoning with the costs.

In 1957, the federal Dalles Dam drowned Celilo Falls on the Columbia River, where Native families had fished for thousands of years. Treaty-protected fishing grounds vanished beneath the reservoir. Forty-nine years later, Google built its own data center in The Dalles, drawn partly by the region's power infrastructure.

Today, the Bonneville Power Administration markets electricity from 31 federal dams across the Northwest. The machinery of one great building spree is helping power the next.

Federal dams powered cities and irrigated farms. They also drowned Glen Canyon and more than 350,000 acres across seven Native American reservations on the Missouri River. The benefits spread far and wide. The people whose homes, fisheries and sacred places disappeared bore the cost.

David Brower, who helped spare Dinosaur National Monument from another dam, later regretted his part in Glen Canyon's destruction. He hadn't even seen the place before its fate was sealed. “When we began to find out, it was too late,” he wrote.