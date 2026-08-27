Prefer us on Google Learn More

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

What kind of a person is capable of self-government? Just as importantly, how do free people remain free?

These are two questions I ask of my high school government students throughout the entire semester. They are that important. We read important texts such as "Democracy in America," Locke's "Second Treatise on Government," "City of God" by Augustine and many more primary sources to help us respond to these perennial questions.

As a private citizen and lifetime resident of Arizona, I'm simply suggesting a modest proposal that elected officials ought to tell us what they believe and why. That they publicly defend their record. One would think this should be something to be enormously proud of.

However, can our representative form of government long endure when those who represent us refuse to have their views and their records publicly challenged?

It’s been eight long years since Gov. Katie Hobbs has publicly debated anyone. And this was for her run for another Arizona office — secretary of state. Meanwhile, Gov. Hobbs has served in the highest elected office in Arizona for more than three years, telegraphing her actions through press releases, spokespersons and the occasional press interactions.

When I ran for the state House and Senate, I attended as many public debates as I could since I wanted to connect with those voters that I could never reach otherwise. I have always believed it was my duty while an elected official to call back every reporter who wanted a comment, to attend every public debate and to explain not only what legislation I was proposing but why.