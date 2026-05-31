The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Just over a year ago, Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a bill to limit students’ cell phone use in Arizona schools. House Bill 2484, which received strong bipartisan support, required school districts to create policies regulating children’s cell phone access during the school day. Supporters hoped the bans would reduce digital distractions like social media and YouTube, which can contribute to poor grades, decreased attention spans, and even depression among teens. As the academic year wraps up, it’s worth asking: How have the growing number of cell phone bills affected students in Arizona and across the country?
Spoiler alert: there’s no clear consensus. That’s partly because in the more than 30 states that have taken action on cell phones, the scope of the bans varies. Some schools have bell-to-bell bans, meaning students cannot access phones at all during the day. Others require students to check phones into assigned slots when they enter classrooms but allow usage during lunch and passing periods. Some districts even invest thousands of dollars on phone pouches that students can’t open until an adult unlocks them. Depending on the school’s plan and the fidelity with which it's followed, results can vary widely.
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Even so, initial reports are cautiously optimistic. For instance, a 2025 study analyzing cell phone bans in Florida schools found notably positive effects. After two years of implementation, student test scores rose by 1.3 percentiles for middle and high school students. At the same time, their attendance improved significantly. According to researchers, the pattern went like this: fewer cell phone distractions led to improved student engagement and school climate, which led to better attendance, which resulted in increased test scores. The ban was a catalyst that begat multiple favorable outcomes.
While improved test scores are noteworthy, the findings about student engagement might be the most encouraging news. According to the Phones in Focus survey, educators overwhelmingly report that in schools with phone bans, students interact and converse with each other more frequently, especially during lunch and recess. Watching our community’s children return to lively classroom discussions and debates has helped me see how much these policies benefit not just students’ academics, but their social and mental well-being. It’s also led me to draw the same conclusion as survey participants: the stricter the policy, the better. When the temptation to use phones is removed entirely, students don’t have to think about whether to scroll TikTok or answer a text. The decision has been made for them.
Of course, these bans only work if they are followed consistently. In schools where phone policies are unevenly enforced, teachers and students alike can feel frustrated by unclear expectations. When I ask my own children about phone use in their schools, they can easily name which teachers adhere to campus policies and which don’t. I imagine some of these teachers lack the management skills, energy or will to implement phone rules. However, others have shared that although they genuinely want to follow school guidelines, their efforts are undermined by a lack of administrator support. Whatever the cause of enforcement inconsistencies, children are good at spotting loopholes and taking advantage of them. When students sense that policies are more suggestions than mandates, they will always find a way around them.
One glaring example of this is how some students have pivoted from phones to school-issued computers or tablets. According to a recent Wall Street Journal article, a mother found that her middle schooler had accessed a jaw-dropping 13,000 YouTube videos in three months on his school-issued iPad, all during school hours. Clearly, any device that connects to the internet can lead to the same issues cell phone bans strive to address. Policies that target phones but ignore other devices may just be transferring the problem from one platform to another.
The bottom line is as long as students have access to technology, schools will need to regulate its use. While cell phone bans alone won’t fix everything, they offer schools a lifeline in the constant battle for students’ attention. For both students and teachers, Arizona’s cell phone legislation is a gift. Schools would be wise to embrace it as such.
Heather Mace is a regular contributor to the Arizona Daily Star and a teacher mentor in Tucson.