While improved test scores are noteworthy, the findings about student engagement might be the most encouraging news. According to the Phones in Focus survey, educators overwhelmingly report that in schools with phone bans, students interact and converse with each other more frequently, especially during lunch and recess. Watching our community’s children return to lively classroom discussions and debates has helped me see how much these policies benefit not just students’ academics, but their social and mental well-being. It’s also led me to draw the same conclusion as survey participants: the stricter the policy, the better. When the temptation to use phones is removed entirely, students don’t have to think about whether to scroll TikTok or answer a text. The decision has been made for them.

Of course, these bans only work if they are followed consistently. In schools where phone policies are unevenly enforced, teachers and students alike can feel frustrated by unclear expectations. When I ask my own children about phone use in their schools, they can easily name which teachers adhere to campus policies and which don’t. I imagine some of these teachers lack the management skills, energy or will to implement phone rules. However, others have shared that although they genuinely want to follow school guidelines, their efforts are undermined by a lack of administrator support. Whatever the cause of enforcement inconsistencies, children are good at spotting loopholes and taking advantage of them. When students sense that policies are more suggestions than mandates, they will always find a way around them.