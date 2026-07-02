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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In the next few days, voters across Legislative District 21 will begin receiving their mail ballots. Before you make your decision, I'd like to share something more important than a campaign promise. I'd like to share who I am and why I have dedicated my life to serving our community.

My name is Maritza Higuera, and I am running for the Arizona House of Representatives because I believe public service begins long before someone decides to run for office.

For more than 20 years, my work has centered on helping families across Southern Arizona. As an educator and later as a Health and Nutrition Coordinator with Head Start, I worked with children and parents throughout Santa Cruz, Pima, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties to help ensure children entered school healthy, prepared, and ready to learn. I saw firsthand the challenges families face when they struggle to access healthcare, affordable childcare, nutritious food and educational opportunities.

Those experiences shaped my priorities.

Outside of my professional career, my family and I have devoted ourselves to giving back. At our educational ranch in Rio Rico, we have welcomed thousands of children, families, schools, and community organizations for free educational programs focused on agriculture, water conservation, literacy, nutrition, environmental stewardship and animal care. We believe learning happens everywhere, and every child deserves opportunities to grow.