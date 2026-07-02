The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
In the next few days, voters across Legislative District 21 will begin receiving their mail ballots. Before you make your decision, I'd like to share something more important than a campaign promise. I'd like to share who I am and why I have dedicated my life to serving our community.
My name is Maritza Higuera, and I am running for the Arizona House of Representatives because I believe public service begins long before someone decides to run for office.
For more than 20 years, my work has centered on helping families across Southern Arizona. As an educator and later as a Health and Nutrition Coordinator with Head Start, I worked with children and parents throughout Santa Cruz, Pima, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties to help ensure children entered school healthy, prepared, and ready to learn. I saw firsthand the challenges families face when they struggle to access healthcare, affordable childcare, nutritious food and educational opportunities.
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Those experiences shaped my priorities.
Outside of my professional career, my family and I have devoted ourselves to giving back. At our educational ranch in Rio Rico, we have welcomed thousands of children, families, schools, and community organizations for free educational programs focused on agriculture, water conservation, literacy, nutrition, environmental stewardship and animal care. We believe learning happens everywhere, and every child deserves opportunities to grow.
I am also a small business owner, nonprofit leader, author, firefighter's wife and proud mother of a National Guard soldier. These aren't titles to me; they are perspectives that allow me to understand the many different challenges facing the people of District 21.
Over the past several months, I have spent countless hours walking neighborhoods across our district, knocking on doors and listening. I have heard concerns about rising grocery prices, affordable housing, healthcare access, infrastructure, water security, support for our schools and the need for better economic opportunities that allow young families to stay in Southern Arizona.
What I've learned is simple: people want leaders who listen before they legislate.
If elected, I will focus on strengthening public education, supporting teachers and first responders, expanding access to healthcare, protecting our water resources, improving infrastructure and creating an environment where small businesses can thrive and families can build a secure future.
I also believe representation matters. Southern Arizona deserves leaders who understand both our rural communities and our border communities, who appreciate agriculture, support working families, and recognize that every resident deserves respect regardless of where they live or where they come from.
Throughout this campaign, many people have asked what makes me different.
My answer is simple.
I didn't begin serving this community when I announced my candidacy. My service started decades ago — in classrooms, in community organizations, at health centers, on my ranch, through volunteer work and alongside families who simply needed someone willing to help.
Campaigns come and go, but a lifetime of service speaks for itself.
As you receive your ballot, I simply ask that you look beyond campaign mailers and advertisements. Learn about each candidate's record. Ask who has consistently shown up for this community — not only during election season, but throughout their life.
I would be honored to earn your trust and your vote. Together, we can continue building stronger schools, healthier families, safer communities and greater opportunities for everyone who calls Legislative District 21 home.
Maritza Higuera is a Democratic candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives in Legislative District 21.
Maritza Higuera is a Democratic candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives in Legislative District 21. She is an educator, rancher, small business owner, and community advocate who has served Southern Arizona families for more than 20 years.