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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

When Ben, a member of our Jewish community in Tucson, learned that he hadn't been accepted to medical school, he was surprised by his own reaction. He felt relieved.

For years, becoming a doctor had been the plan. He had majored in physiology, earned excellent grades and scored well on the MCAT. His parents had always encouraged him to pursue medicine, and he had worked hard toward that goal.

But the rejection made Ben realize something he hadn't admitted to himself. He didn't actually want to become a doctor. He wanted to be an engineer.

Ben grew up in a home where Jewish traditions and family values were important. His parents raised him to keep kosher, observe Shabbat and respect his elders.

When Ben announced that he wasn't going to reapply to medical school, his parents were understandably concerned. Would he need another undergraduate degree? How much longer would he be studying? What kind of career could he build?

Their questions came from genuine concern for his future.

But Ben faced a dilemma. As an observant Jew, he took the commandment to honor his parents seriously. Did that mean he had to follow their wishes?

The Fifth Commandment instructs us to honor our father and mother. This obligation applies throughout our lives, even after we become independent adults.

But what does honoring parents actually require?