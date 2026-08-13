In May 2020, the clash of doctors began. Dr. Fauci initiated the conflict by recommending masks and school closures. Since COVID-19 was a novel, or new, virus, Fauci admitted there were many unknowns. But, based on his experiences with HIV/AIDS, Ebola and other viral diseases and initial evidence that COVID was usually airborne, his opinion was that people should mask up and avoid crowded indoor spaces, including schools. Fauci’s opinion was basically “better safe than sorry.” Dr. Paul’s second opinion was different. He had personal knowledge of COVID, having been the first senator to contract the virus, and he strongly opposed closing schools. His opinion was based on evidence showing Covid was of greatest danger to the elderly and of little danger to healthy children. Paul’s opinion was that schools should remain open, and businesses too, because keeping children from schools could be psychologically harmful and business closures would hurt the economy. Keeping schools and businesses open would likely cause some additional deaths, but Paul’s opinion was the trade-off would be worth it.

So, which doctor’s opinion did the US follow? Neither. Lacking a plan and clear leadership, the country bumbled through 2020, confused about masking and school closures. Many people and communities initially followed Dr. Fauci’s “safety first” advice, and most eventually followed Dr. Paul’s advice as the virus became controlled by vaccines and natural immunity.

Now, six years later, neither doctor has abandoned his original opinion. Dr. Fauci retired from government service. But Senator Paul continues to argue that his COVID-era opinion and recommendations were better than Dr. Fauci’s. Maybe so, maybe not. But the senator’s public airing of outdated professional grievances and unsubstantiated theories seem unproductive.