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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

November’s 7th Congressional District election in Southern Arizona could be three strikes and you’re out for Daniel Butierez Sr.

Butierez, a Republican, faces Democratic U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva, to whom he lost in a 2025 special election for the seat vacated when Grijalva’s father, Raúl M. Grijalva, died two months into his 12th term. The elder Grijalva had defeated Butierez for that term in 2024. Those landslide losses were strikes one and two on Butierez.

Adelita Grijalva is heavily favored in the Democratic-dominated district, and one wonders if another landslide — strike three — will dissuade Butierez from trying again.

His chances are slim, and flip-flopping on the issues doesn’t help, especially immigration. Latinos are 60% of the 7th District’s residents, and 20% are immigrants, U.S. Census figures show.

Campaigning last year, Butierez said, “... we need to remove anyone who came in illegally.” This year, in an interview with Arizona Public Media’s Tony Perkins, Butierez said he supports the bipartisan Dignity Act to temporarily protect certain undocumented people living in the country five years or more.

His website earlier this year called for more Border Patrol funding, above the 31% increase in immigration enforcement money approved last year. The topic now is barely mentioned on butierezforcongress.com, and immigration isn’t on his policy issues list.