The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Our institutions of higher learning in Arizona are exemplary, with outstanding universities and community colleges. There are, however, deficiencies with Arizona’s K-12 public school system.

According to the SOSAZ (Save our Schools Arizona) Network:

Arizona ranks 49th nationally in teacher salary.

Arizona ranks last in per-student spending.

Arizona classrooms are the second-most crowded in the nation.

Arizona has the highest teacher turnover in the nation.

Arizona K-12 funding is inequitable.

Arizona does not fund full-day kindergarten.

Funding cuts hurt children of color, in poverty and in rural areas.

There are geographic areas in Arizona where students do well. Families in wealthier areas with ample resources can fund lunches, transportation, sports, tutoring and other amenities. For those in less affluent areas, however, resources are sorely lacking. Why is this? One reason is that large corporate and personal tax cuts leave the treasury short for such areas as education.

Again, according to SOSAZ, there are those who have advocated for privatization and for-profit schools for some time. A myth has been perpetuated about failing public schools. The “school choice” myth is based on inaccurate information. “School choice,” however, is really the “school’s choice.” Euphemisms like “opportunity scholarships” or “empowerment accounts” are actually taxpayer-funded vouchers that subsidize unregulated private schools while siphoning funds from “failing government schools.” A special-needs family may receive a voucher, then is rejected from one private school after another. Private schools can accept or reject anyone they want, and students in private schools do not have to pass state test standards. It has been demonstrated that students with vouchers perform no better than those in public schools.

Because of inadequate public school funding, positions like librarians, counselors, music, art, PE teachers and teacher aides have been eliminated. Increased class size and low pay has contributed to teacher burnout and stress. The dropout rate for students and teachers both are high in Arizona. After teachers leave some schools, there may be vacant area positions. For example, there may not be a middle school math teacher, so teachers on their planning periods may have to fill in. If there is no counselor or librarian, someone has to take over that task. Assistant principal duties may have to be shared by a variety of personnel. Physical facilities may be outdated and in bad condition with too few custodians. Bus transportation may be substandard or lacking in number. Most schools are severely lacking in books.

We know that a better-educated public yields a more successful society. When we consider places where education is a top priority, we see higher graduation rates, higher literacy, and successful economies. Japan is an example of a country that takes education quite seriously, expecting exemplary performance and behavior. That could happen in Arizona, given the right conditions.

While involved in education in another state, I observed one salient fact: Increased parental involvement and support yielded higher educational outcomes. Where students performed well, there was nearly universal parental involvement. When parent-teacher conferences were held where I taught, parents who showed were the ones that did not need to do so. Their children performed well. The absent parents reflected their children’s inadequate performance.

What can be done? Individuals can contact their elected officials concerning this issue. Here are some key contacts that can be made:

Ranking Member of the Senate Education Committee Christine Marsh, AZ State Senator email: cmarsh@azleg.gov/phone: 602.926.3184

Ranking Member of the House Education Committee., Jennifer Pawlik, AZ State Representative email: jpawlik@azleg.gov/phone: 602.926.3193

Arizona Education Association email: info@arizonaea.org/phone: 602-264-1774

Arizona has neglected to fund schools by millions of dollars per year. Large corporate and personal tax cuts leaves the treasury short for such areas as education. With respect to actual help that people can give, you can make contributions of school supplies and offer whatever assistance you can with your time. Organizations like Make Way for Books makewayforbooks.org. is an early literacy program that provides programs, services and programs and resources to more than 30,000 children, parents and educators throughout Arizona. There are other organizations providing books and materials to our teachers and classrooms.

Finally, reach out when you can and know that help is needed to bring Arizona up to a higher national rating educationally.