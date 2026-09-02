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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

You have the power to tell Tucson Electric Power (TEP) no. You have the power to demand more affordable energy from our monopoly utility by voting NO on Proposition 421, which is a November 2026 ballot measure asking Tucson voters to renew a 25-year franchise agreement (FA) allowing TEP to build, operate, and maintain power lines and other infrastructure on city rights of way.

If approved by the voters, this franchise agreement will increase your bills by allowing TEP to build additional expensive, polluting, water-guzzling fossil fuel and nuclear energy sources of electricity. The FA will reduce cheaper solar capacity, along with battery energy storage systems (BESS), rather than being a pro-customer proposal with required due dates to achieve renewable energy goals.

This issue is important to me because whereas TEP ads boldly proclaim to promote solar, last year alone the company’s total sales of solar energy dropped by more than 10% — from 14% in 2024 to 12.75% in 2025—even as its total sales dropped only 6%. Instead, TEP created more higher-priced energy and contributed further to climate change. The PR department is talking out of both sides of its mouth.