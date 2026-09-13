The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I have resigned from Congressman Ciscomani's Veterans Advisory Council.
I did not make that decision lightly or because of a disagreement over political party or policy. I made it because I no longer have confidence in his leadership and willingness to exercise the independent judgment and congressional oversight his office — and his oath to the Constitution — require.
I am a retired U.S. Army officer who served 32 years on active duty. Throughout that career, my oath was to the Constitution — not to a President, a political party, or movement. Members of Congress take a similar oath to that same Constitution.
That matters.
Our constitutional system depends upon three separate branches of government exercising their respective responsibilities. Congress is not simply a legislative body. It has an essential responsibility to oversee the Executive Branch, demand accountability, protect its constitutional authorities, and ask difficult questions regardless of which party controls the White House.
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Inaction by this Congress has directly led to greater polarization, governmental dysfunction, and executive overreach. It has put our country’s national security at far greater risk.
Last year, during a Veterans Advisory Council meeting, Congressman Ciscomani and council members discussed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)-driven reductions in the federal workforce. We expressed concern about the apparent lack of strategic planning and the consequences the potential reductions could have for veterans.
I told the congressman directly that through Congress’ silence and inaction, and specifically his silence and inaction – that Congress had become complicit and had abdicated their oversight responsibility.
He said nothing.
Below is an example that continues to reinforce that concern.
In January, Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee Ranking Member Richard Blumenthal released a minority staff report alleging serious problems within the Department of Veterans Affairs(VA) led by Secretary Doug Collins. The Report alleges major internal issues. They include historic staffing losses—40,000 employees in FY2025 with 88% being health care professionals. These losses resulted in shortages in critical health care positions, and increasing wait times. It also created department-wide employee burnout and morale issues.
Even if only a portion of the allegations are true, they should concern every Member of Congress - regardless of party.
Congressman Ciscomani has said, "Those who sacrifice to protect our nation should never have to fight for the benefits they earned."
I agree.
But as far as I can tell, Congressman Ciscomani, a member of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs, has not called for an investigation, he has said nothing. He and his colleagues appear to be too scared to challenge the administration. Their deliberate decision not to conduct any oversight of the administration is having negative consequences to our veterans, as well as the VA workforce.
I do recognize his support for various legislation, such as the Take Care of America's Veterans Act. But passing legislation is only part of Congress' responsibility. If the VA lacks sufficient personnel, effective leadership, or institutional capacity to provide the services Congress promises, any legislation is moot.
I do not expect Congressman Ciscomani to oppose a President simply because they share a political party. Nor do I expect him to condemn every administration decision with which I disagree.
I expect something more fundamental.
I expect him to exercise independent judgment and speak up, when necessary.
To investigate credible allegations of wrongdoing or mismanagement.
To defend Congress' constitutional authority.
And, when circumstances require it, to go against his own party, or “President.”
That is not partisan disloyalty. That is constitutional government.
Remaining on Congressman Ciscomani's Veterans Advisory Council would imply that I continue to have confidence in his leadership. I do not, and remaining would therefore compromise my own integrity.
Reasonable people can disagree about politics and policy. My resignation is not about those disagreements. It is about constitutional responsibility and leadership.
During my military career, I was held accountable for my actions (and inactions), expected to speak uncomfortable truths, uphold standards, accept responsibility, and honor my oath regardless of who occupied positions of authority.
I expect the same from those elected to Congress.
The oath he took is to the Constitution. When honoring that oath becomes politically difficult, that is precisely when it matters most.
Tom Davis, Colonel, U.S. Army (Retired), served 32 years on active duty. He has been serving on Congressman Ciscomani's Veterans Advisory Council since he formed it several years ago.