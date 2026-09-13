He said nothing.

Below is an example that continues to reinforce that concern.

In January, Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee Ranking Member Richard Blumenthal released a minority staff report alleging serious problems within the Department of Veterans Affairs(VA) led by Secretary Doug Collins. The Report alleges major internal issues. They include historic staffing losses—40,000 employees in FY2025 with 88% being health care professionals. These losses resulted in shortages in critical health care positions, and increasing wait times. It also created department-wide employee burnout and morale issues.

Even if only a portion of the allegations are true, they should concern every Member of Congress - regardless of party.

Congressman Ciscomani has said, "Those who sacrifice to protect our nation should never have to fight for the benefits they earned."

I agree.

But as far as I can tell, Congressman Ciscomani, a member of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs, has not called for an investigation, he has said nothing. He and his colleagues appear to be too scared to challenge the administration. Their deliberate decision not to conduct any oversight of the administration is having negative consequences to our veterans, as well as the VA workforce.

I do recognize his support for various legislation, such as the Take Care of America's Veterans Act. But passing legislation is only part of Congress' responsibility. If the VA lacks sufficient personnel, effective leadership, or institutional capacity to provide the services Congress promises, any legislation is moot.