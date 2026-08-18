Misleading Article About Mendoza

You reprinted an article from the Arizona Republic saying that JoAnna Mendoza "wrongfully took home tax credit." This is extremely misleading. When you buy property in Arizona, you file an Affidavit of Legal Value with the assessor. For residential property, you say whether it is to be "owner-occupied or rented." The former automatically receives the tax credit. Ms. Mendoza did nothing wrong by categorizing each of them as her primary residence when she bought them. She failed to file a very rarely used form with the assessor to change the classification upon renting the first one. Only a few homeowners are even aware of the tax credit, and even fewer know about the need to file such a form. The article makes it seem like she was deliberately evading the law and is clearly trying to portray what is a very common occurrence as deliberate tax evasion.