School closures
I understand the need for TUSD to consolidate schools with underutilized enrollment. I also recognize the disruption and distress closures will cause students, parents, teachers and staff.
But one important question deserves attention: What happens to the school properties themselves? Will school properties simply be sold to a private developer, potentially paving the way for dense residential development? That may make financial sense, but is it necessarily in the best interest of the surrounding community?
One alternative worth considering is selling the property to the City of Tucson for development as a public park. Additional green space and recreational opportunities would be welcome. (I recognize that park maintenance carries ongoing costs, and those must be weighed against the benefits.)
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A park is just one possibility. Other uses that serve the public and benefit the neighborhood should also be considered before the property is sold to private interests.
Tom House
Midtown
We won't forget!
You can’t miss the campaign signs for Andy Biggs all over Tucson. At the top of the signs, it says, “This election, don’t forget …” Oh, we won’t forget, Andy. We won’t forget that you spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, spoke at “Stop the Steal” rallies, and played an active role on Jan. 6, 2021, by objecting to the counting of electoral votes and calling for the decertification of Arizona's electors. We won’t forget that you reportedly asked for a presidential pardon concerning your activities that day, or that you voted against awarding Congressional Gold Medals to the police officers who protected the U.S. Capitol, or that you called Jan. 6 defendants “political prisoners” and cheered Trump’s pardons of those involved. We won’t forget that you are endorsed by and support, in my opinion, the most dishonest, corrupt, and dangerous president in history.
Celeste Rogers
East side
Horrible GOP ads against Mendoza
How low does the Republican Party have to go to slander Democratic Candidate JoAnna Mendoza? They are beyond shameful, and obviously scared of Mendoza. Andy Biggs has always been on the side of Republican ads. I am a senior citizen and proud member of Tucson’s LGBT community. I and many others detest your Republican Party ads. We exist, we are important, and don’t take kindly to your ads targeting us! All I can say is the Blue Wave is coming. Come on, with our free and fair elections!
Mary Bradley
West side
Voting when it doesn't matter
When the media describes a state or district as solidly red or blue, people get discouraged, believing that their vote doesn’t matter. Except that it does. Your vote always matters, in two important ways:
One, it alerts the candidate that they did not win by an overwhelming landslide. They did not stomp them, annihilate them, sweep them, or, in our current President’s language, “shove it up their (expletive)!” Smart politicians pay attention to voting ratios.
Two, you have credibility when you write to your representative afterward. “I couldn’t support you because I find your position on XYZ troubling. Many others in our district agree, and please keep us in mind while negotiating legislation.” They hear a lot from party leaders and lobbyists. Remind them that they represent you.
So do vote and do write, even when you feel discouraged. Representative government is what makes America great. Your voice matters.
Gail Gibbs
Oro Valley
I'm curious ...
I'm curious. What are the American oil companies doing, other than raking in huge profits, for our country for the increase in costs caused by fuel shortages? Are they helping (other than themselves) or passively enjoying the ride? The federal government (effectively Trump) is getting way too chummy with oil companies and big business. Right now, we, the United States, have the best political system that money can buy ...
And that's bad.
Troy Watson
East side
Trump is destroying the Republican Party
I watched the interview of Iowans recently. I lived and worked in Iowa for 30 years. Iowans are solid, hardworking conservatives who just want to be left alone. The reason they are wavering on voting is because of the outlandish things the President is doing. The last and worst is abandoning Ukraine by allowing Russia to sell petroleum without penalty. Congress passed legislation to penalize countries that purchase from Russia. Elected Republicans must rise up and penalize him.
Jack Walters
Northeast side
Stand up for child sexual abuse survivors
As a psychotherapist treating child sexual abuse survivors, I am concerned about the impact on survivors of an attack ad Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has directed at his opponent, Dr. Amy Acton. I am also concerned about the ad's contribution to the coarsening of public discourse. Ramaswamy describes Acton as a liar and complainer about her history of surviving child sexual abuse, accusations amplified by JD Vance and Donald Trump. The attack is neither morally acceptable nor factually correct. Court records show that Acton's stepfather was accused of raping her between the ages of 10 and 12. He was indicted in 1978 but fled before standing trial. The Ramaswamy campaign found Acton's long-estranged mother and used her in the ad. Attack ads that cover policy positions, voting records and criminal indictments of the opponent are fair game. Attack ads that weaponize the trauma of child sexual abuse have always been off-limits. To join in the bipartisan demand that the ad be taken down and an apology issued, visit Ramaswamy's campaign website and scroll down to the Contact Us button.
Diana Lett
Downtown
Treason and butchered trees
The Constitution, in part, on treason (Article III, Section 3)
… or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort.
My definition of treason is broader than the Constitution's. It includes crimes against society, such as lessening or removing assistance to the poor and unwell, health insurance, education. etc. Other crimes include giving away natural resources for profit and destruction, eliminating protections against pollution and climate devastation … many others … all benefitting President Trump’s oligarchy. Across the country, in Congress and state legislatures, in judicial branches, and executive branches, are fellow-travelers, all traitors.
A reminder: It's easier to grow a person than a tree.
And there is no such thing as “the law of supply and demand,” a euphemism concocted by an 18th-century to supply cover for the greed of the new industrial class, and those to follow.
Charles Larson
Green Valley
Are we so stupid?
Three recent incidents are worth noting:
– By waving sanctions against Russia mandated by the Lindsey Graham Act of 2026, President Trump claimed to have lowered diesel fuel prices . Besides betraying Ukraine, how soon will we feel the relief?
– Sen. Roger Marshall (R., Kansas) claimed that the diesel fuel crisis is caused by Ukraine’s bombing of Russia and not because of the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz due to the war Trump started. In terms of the quantity of fuel promised and the timing of the price hike, can you believe him?
– Trump ordered the DOJ to sue to block the Alaska U.S. Senate election result if the GOP incumbent Sen. Dan S. Sullivan loses, claiming the voters could be confused by having Republican candidate Daniel J. Sullivan also on the ballot. Are voters that stupid?
How stupid do Trump and his loyalists think we the people are? Vote with your conscience and your understanding of the root of our crises!
Ke Chiang Hsieh
Midtown
Fascism or Democracy
The fundamental premise of Project 2025 seems to be that we citizens are not worthy of self-governance. I believe the GOP agenda is to replace democracy with a fascist oligarchy, run by oligarchs and a “unitary executive” (dictator).
Their model is Viktor Orban’s fascist rule of Hungary. Orban had his oligarch buddies buy up media companies and turn them into state propaganda outlets. Musk, Bezos, Zuckerberg and Ellison are doing the same in support of the MAGA agenda.
The GOP has secured a conservative majority on SCOTUS with MAGA apparatchiks. They are suppressing voters as much as they can. Many Republicans goosestep along while the Trump administration trashes the Constitution, ignores court orders and enrich themselves, trashing the economy.
Hungarians finally had enough and voted Orban out. Orban had the decency to accept his election defeat. Some republicans do not have the honor or decency to accept an election result they don’t like. Vote them out.
Gary Thacker
Midtown