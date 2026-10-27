I'm curious ...

I'm curious. What are the American oil companies doing, other than raking in huge profits, for our country for the increase in costs caused by fuel shortages? Are they helping (other than themselves) or passively enjoying the ride? The federal government (effectively Trump) is getting way too chummy with oil companies and big business. Right now, we, the United States, have the best political system that money can buy ...

Trump is destroying the Republican Party

I watched the interview of Iowans recently. I lived and worked in Iowa for 30 years. Iowans are solid, hardworking conservatives who just want to be left alone. The reason they are wavering on voting is because of the outlandish things the President is doing. The last and worst is abandoning Ukraine by allowing Russia to sell petroleum without penalty. Congress passed legislation to penalize countries that purchase from Russia. Elected Republicans must rise up and penalize him.

Stand up for child sexual abuse survivors

As a psychotherapist treating child sexual abuse survivors, I am concerned about the impact on survivors of an attack ad Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has directed at his opponent, Dr. Amy Acton. I am also concerned about the ad's contribution to the coarsening of public discourse. Ramaswamy describes Acton as a liar and complainer about her history of surviving child sexual abuse, accusations amplified by JD Vance and Donald Trump. The attack is neither morally acceptable nor factually correct. Court records show that Acton's stepfather was accused of raping her between the ages of 10 and 12. He was indicted in 1978 but fled before standing trial. The Ramaswamy campaign found Acton's long-estranged mother and used her in the ad. Attack ads that cover policy positions, voting records and criminal indictments of the opponent are fair game. Attack ads that weaponize the trauma of child sexual abuse have always been off-limits. To join in the bipartisan demand that the ad be taken down and an apology issued, visit Ramaswamy's campaign website and scroll down to the Contact Us button.