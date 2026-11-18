Cochise County a tech sacrifice zone
Cochise County will become a "sacrifice zone" for SpaceX mega data center, if it moves forward.
I suspect the following will occur. It will be declared a national security priority, with seniority over water and power that requires water to generate. Residents promised many benefits will instead get the leftovers, if anything. The iconic Sandhill Crane migration will be damaged as toxic electrical puzzling is harmful to the health of especially sensitive wildlife and humans.
The mega billionaires are a scourge for humanity and all life as the data center buildouts have left trails of damage and broken promises for a reckless technology without guardrails.
Candace Charvoz Frank
West side
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A day late
Recently, the Democrats had a chance to hold the Secretary of War (Defense) to account for his previous guidance and commands as the Secretary of the War with Iran and his actions regarding the well-being of military members under his care and authority. Unfortunately, they seemed to be a “day late” in showing up to decide these issues by their votes when the impeachment of Secretary Pete Hegseth was called to a vote; i.e., because they failed to allow time to reach this important vote, with several citing “traffic issues.” I hope this is not a foreshadowing of the Democrats’ actions when they take over both houses in January, as we have already had the Republicans’ version of government in action, and they leave a great deal to be desired!
Richard Rebl
East side
Ban AI receptionists
A local doctor’s office recently instituted an AI telephone receptionist. I thought their previous in-person system worked well. The AI system is a disaster. It doesn't recognize basic requests, like "Please connect me to Dr. X’s surgery scheduler." You get sent everywhere but where you want to go. After several tries, you're told you will finally be referred to where you want to go, but all that happens is that you get connected to a "brother" AI answering bot and can't speak to whom you need to speak to. All you can do is leave a message. It used to be that when you had to leave a message, the office would get back to you later in the day. Now? No one calls you back at all, raising the serious prospect that the person you want to speak with never gets your message. Time to totally ban AI receptionists.
Michael Price
Northwest side
A pop of green
Want to add a pop of green to your Black Friday? I'm not talking actual dollars, but the results will be the same.
– Use the gift cards and store credits that have been accumulating in your drawer for months ... or is it years? I put a little stack in my car for easy access when I pass the appropriate business. So far this season, I've gotten festive candles, a new pullover, even a soft-serve cone without spending a dime.
– Take advantage of the rewards program many health insurance companies offer in return for doing activities designed to boost your health. This is a win/win — for my health and my wallet.
– Return those "what was I thinking" impulse purchases for something you or someone else can actually use.
– Participate in store drawings. Two years ago, I won a pair of diamond stud earrings, gifted them to a young cousin and even got a handwritten thank you note from her. Perhaps that was the best holiday gift I received!
Barbara Russek
North side