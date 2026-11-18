Ban AI receptionists

A local doctor’s office recently instituted an AI telephone receptionist. I thought their previous in-person system worked well. The AI system is a disaster. It doesn't recognize basic requests, like "Please connect me to Dr. X’s surgery scheduler." You get sent everywhere but where you want to go. After several tries, you're told you will finally be referred to where you want to go, but all that happens is that you get connected to a "brother" AI answering bot and can't speak to whom you need to speak to. All you can do is leave a message. It used to be that when you had to leave a message, the office would get back to you later in the day. Now? No one calls you back at all, raising the serious prospect that the person you want to speak with never gets your message. Time to totally ban AI receptionists.