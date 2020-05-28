Letter: Wearing A Face Mask Is Not That Hard

I wear a face mask in public and keep recommended social distance. While shopping recently, I waited for an unmasked man and masked female companion to leave the area of the items I needed. The woman eventually picked her item and moved away. A man wearing a mask passed me toward the unmasked man. They knew each other and exchanged pleasantries. The unmasked man remained blocking my access. Their conversation turned to an unstated illness of the unmasked man’s close relative. He said doctors told the family at least 6 times in the last couple of weeks that the relative would not make it through the night. I concluded 1+1=COVID-19, but despite that family experience and possible exposure to the virus, the man WAS NOT WEARING A MASK! This is a true story, as is 100,000 deaths in this country from COVID-19. Social distancing and wearing face masks are proven to reduce the spread of coronavirus. People, it’s not that hard.
David Gray
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
