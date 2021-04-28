Letters to the Editor April 28

Soldiers: take your vaccines
When men and women volunteer for the U.S. Military, they incur certain obligations. Among them, following orders from those in authority. I was in the U.S. Army for 22 years, starting in 1970 and retiring in 1992.
When vaccines were available, we did not hesitate to receive them; you were not allowed to debate the issue. What has happened to the military in the 21st century?
The current military members have an obligation to protect all U.S. citizens; getting a COVID-19 vaccine is not something to be hesitant about. Are your leaders not leading you?
It protects your brothers and sisters you serve with as well as the U.S. citizens you are defending. Just do it! You are all volunteers in the service. This means you need to serve and protect those you are tasked to protect.
Get all vaccines needed to keep you healthy and able to perform your assigned duties.
John Babicz
Foothills
Enough is enough
Enough. The unfounded and inaccurate character attacks on retired Deputy County Attorney Rick Unklesbay need to stop. I have been an attorney since 1981 and a Superior Court judge for 27 years.
In all that time, I have found Unklesbay to be one of the most honest, ethical, talented and compassionate attorneys to try a case in Pima County Superior Court.
My colleagues, current and retired, would all agree, as would the victims, victim’s families, court personnel and defense lawyers who have shared a courtroom with him.
He has been a beacon of professionalism and integrity throughout his long career and never wavered in the goal of seeking justice. In my opinion, he has no peer.
The newly elected Pima County Attorney would have served her office and this community well had she found a way to keep Unklesbay on her staff instead of the odd and inexplicable decision to disparage him at every turn.
As I said, enough, Ms. Conover, enough.
Deborah Bernini, Judge, Arizona Superior Court
Downtown
These are no ninjas
Mission accomplished for me. Senator Karen Fann wanted me to have confidence in the Arizona election system.
I read about the setup the Cyber Ninjas have for auditing the Maricopa ballots. I have no confidence that they will do a professional, unbiased job.
They are starting from the premise of fraud, have unknown donors supplying funds to over the Arizona Senate’s $150,000, are not following Arizona election laws or protocols, no reporters are present and there is not complete transparency.
The cameras and colored shirts are a nice touch. But yes, I now have greater confidence that Maricopa’s election was done correctly and in a professional manner.
By the way, if the Cyber Ninjas come up with different results from the state certified results who is going to perform the next audit? Will it be the Arizona House, State Supreme Court, or federal government?
Antone Hagen
Sierra Vista
The zoo is an eyesore
If anything is trashing Reid Park, it is the zoo. The zoo is the neighbor nobody wants. They are the neighbors with dilapidated fences, torn and worn fabric, unsuccessfully hiding clutter and unsightly spaces and barbed wire ruining the peaceful aesthetic of Reid Park.
We only have to look as far as Lakeshore Lane to see what could ruin the west side of Reid Park. It is clear the zoo does not care about Reid Park and only cares about what it is inside their perimeter.
If the city and council would not put the zoo eyesore in their front yard, they should not put the zoo in the middle of our beautiful park. No westward expansion of the zoo!
Carlos Ruiz
Midtown
Migrants cost the taxpayer
Re: the April 25 article “Tent contract for migrant facilities could be $105M.”
The Arizona Daily Star reported that Customs and Border Protection has awarded a New York firm a $105 million contract to build a tent facility in Tucson, which will temporarily house 150 to 200 migrants.
Another facility costing $33.8 million is to be built in Yuma. All this is on top of the $86 million already being spent to house migrants in hotels along the border.
The tent facilities are supposed to be air-conditioned with showers, etc. Incentives for more to come. Folks, this is taxpayer money! How many new schools could be built in south Tucson with $105 million?
How many homeless could be sheltered and fed, or elderly folks in poverty be taken care of? Instead, millions are being spent on people violating our immigration laws and abusing our asylum system.
Thus far, over 15,300 migrants have been released from CBP custody without being issued the usual formal Notice to Appear in immigration court, just a promise to contact ICE later.
Teresa McDonald
Foothills
Trump on the brain
Re: the April 25 article “Ariz. Trumpism ascendant again.”
Tim Steller just cannot seem to get his arch nemesis, former President Donald Trump, off his brain. He says Trump voters are a “minority” in the state, however Trump narrowly lost to Joe Biden.
Steller wrote, “Trumpism is the buffelgrass of Arizona politics, taking over the landscape even after it’s been rooted out or burned away.” That is wishful thinking.
Arizonans are still for securing the border, supportive of the Second Amendment, supportive of law enforcement, pro-economic growth, pro-military, all Trump tenets.
Steller criticizes Gov. Doug Ducey for putting the National Guard on the border, although Arizona’s two Democratic Senators support it. Steller cited Texas having had more of an influx of migrants than Arizona.
Did he stop to think it is because of Trump’s border wall? There is no wall along the Rio Grande River. Steller of course did not criticize the tens of thousands of migrants flooding here during a pandemic, or how children have been endangered, or of Biden’s role in causing it.
It is Trump’s fault!
Jonathan Towers
Northwest side
Jury convinced by the evidence
Re: the April 26 letter “Did mob sway jury?”
I spent many, many hours watching the presentation of evidence in the case over the nearly three weeks of the trial. The videos, the eyewitness accounts and most importantly the expert witnesses.
I also watched the presentation of the defense, which really didn’t have much of a leg to stand on. The evidence was overwhelming and the explanation of the charges to the jury was very clear.
Based on the evidence, no reasonable juror could have been in any doubt of the justice of their verdict. Whatever opinions others may have voiced, the evidence was crystal clear and overwhelming. Derek Chauvin is guilty.
Suzanne Ferguson
Southeast side
Biden polarizing the country
Re: the April 26 article “More action, less talk, distinguish President Biden’s 100-day sprint.”
Joe Biden was presented as a moderate who would bring people together and work with Republicans in Congress. What a joke! He signed a $2 trillion stimulus bill that had no Republican support using the 51-vote reconciliation process.
He intends to do the same on a $2 trillion infrastructure bill, with billions going to non-typical infrastructure projects, a trillion dollars for the American Families Plan and raising trillions in taxes.
All with little or no Republican support. Biden has created chaos at the border with 172,000 migrants apprehended in March, maybe more in April. Biden says America is systemically racist, including police departments, without providing empirical evidence.
Does he know how most major police departments are ethnic and gender diversified with Black, Latino, Asian and female officers?
Biden, through his announced “green” policies, wants to basically force people out of their gasoline operated vehicles into more expensive and limited driving distances electric ones.
In 100 days, Biden has embraced the leftist agenda and has polarized the country.
Anita Flores
East side
Autocratic Republicans
Every time I hear or read about the dictatorial Republicans in Phoenix violating the right to secret ballots in their recounting of Maricopa County votes placed in the November elections, I get a feeling of frustration and anger.
Their use of the courts to violate secret ballots and state law is beyond the pale. I realize this is happening in Maricopa County, but if by some miracle, considering who’s doing the counting, they find no fraud, what’s to stop them from doing that in Pima County?
Maybe some in Phoenix and Maricopa County don’t care that these rights are being violated but I’m sure there are many that do object.
If what I read is correct, these goons can visit Republicans who voted against Donald Trump to ask them if that was really their vote. Not what Americans expect when they vote for their president and representatives, nor should they!
Larry Huff
Midtown
Let’s show some kindness
Re: the April 27 letter “The unkindness of strangers.”
I was saddened by the recent letter regarding the unkind words and behavior of a cyclist riding on The Loop. My friends and I cycle on The Loop as often as three times per week and we make an effort to say “good morning” to everyone we pass.
Until recently we wore masks while riding, even though it made breathing during hard exercise a bit more difficult. Now we carry masks and wear them whenever we stop for a rest.
I know there are rude cyclists out there. I’ve encountered them myself. I challenge all Tucson-area cyclists to work to change our public image. We have been “branded” by the inconsiderate few.
Doug Wingert