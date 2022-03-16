 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Steve Bannon returns to Pima County
We just moved from the Quail Creek community to Oro Valley. Unfortunately, Steve Bannon followed us. According to the Daily Star, Bannon bought an Oro Valley home for $1.55 Million on January 31. Bannon’s “We Build the Wall” traveling con-game visited Quail Creek and raised funds in 2019. Bannon’s “Wall” project turned out to be an expensive scam, for which he and partner Brian Kolfage were charged. Bannon earned a Presidential Pardon, but Kolfage was not so lucky.

Tim Stellers wrote that, even though Bannon was pardoned by Trump for federal crimes, he could be charged for state crimes in Arizona including fraudulent schemes and artifices (Arizona Revised Statutes 13-2310), conspiracy (ARS 13-1003), money-laundering (ARS 13-2317) and accomplice liability (ARS 13-301). Pima County Attorney Ms. Laura Conover is interested in investigating financial crimes, so we hope that she would take an interest in this matter. Criminal charges would be a fine way to welcome Mr. Bannon back to Pima County.

Charles Stack

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

