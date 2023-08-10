Dear Editor:

UnitedHealthCare (UHC) is negotiating with Radiology Ltd as the existing contract expires on August 15. This potentially creates problems for many southern Arizona residents.

Radiology Ltd. is locally owned by a consortium of doctors. It is a very well run company. They are prompt with appointments, proficient treatments, communicative about problems, courteous on the phone, professional and friendly in their offices, and have many workers long time workers. In short, excellent service from a provider of key services.

United HealthCare is simply using their size to extract maximum dollars from this local company.

Interested patients can write the CEO Brian Thompson (salary+perks $9,859,429) at: uhg_consumer_affairs@uhg.com

The top five earners in UnitedHealth Group have combined salaries and perks of $103,707,999. Brian Thompson’s salary and perks is.

Fred miller

39 Hazzard St.

Bisbee, AZ 85603

