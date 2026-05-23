In as much as President Trump believes the January 6th “patriots” suffered unfair criminalization and incarceration, the DOJ has made 1,776 billion dollars available to correct this injustice after they received a pardon for their actions. Since this fund is open to anyone, I would respectfully suggest that every man, woman and child (with their parents’ support) also consider applying for this financial redress against the criminal and unethical actions – i.e.,” lawfare” - of the Trump Administration, his appointees, his administrators and anyone who is or was part of his administration that carried out an unlawful actions against you. Certainly accepting financial compensation for your grievances against a corrupt government is gratifying, but more importantly, seeking justice against the unlawful actions of a rogue government – no matter how large - is what this country was founded on, and which we will rebuild it based on those principles when President Trump leaves office, is removed or impeached, etc.