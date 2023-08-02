Politicians need to retire at 80

In one day, we had Senators Mitch McConnell and Diane Feinstein suffer extreme senior moments in front of TV cameras and the nation. I won’t repeat their travails, but both lions of the Senate are over 80 years old.

It used to be common to make amendments to the U.S. Constitution, but not anymore. A hundred years ago, the Constitution was amended to ban alcohol and then amended 10 years later to bring it back. Now there is one amendment to the U.S. Constitution that almost everyone would support:

Every government employee has to retire at the age of 80, and that includes senators and presidents. Lions of the Senate like McConnell and Feinstein deserve a grand send-off, not watching them dissolve before our eyes. Plus, I don’t want a president who’s over 80 years old, because I’m old myself.

At 80, you retire, no matter who you are.

John Vornholt

Northeast side

Just a question

I read of parents and other groups of people who want to ban books and — in general — restrict what their children can access. Am I to assume that these adults have already taken their children’s smartphones away from them or that they are launching a campaign against YouTube, etc.?

Just curious.

Claudette Haney

Green Valley

Slaughter in the streets

Re: the July 28 article “Man, woman killed in midtown crash.”

I’d like to ask the Mayor, Chief of Police and City Council what they plan to do to end the lawlessness on our city roads. Others have written about the same situation, but people are still being injured, if not outrightly killed on our streets. Is the city simply writing it off? I seem to recall a recent addition to the upper echelon of the city police saying traffic control would be his No. 1 priority. What I see is nothing happening. I’ve heard people say there’s a tremendous lack of law enforcement staff. So are we to simply accept that and go no farther? This is a pitiful situation, and it’s too bad civilians can’t sue the city for being so recklessly cavalier about so serious a situation. How about it?

Catherine Grossman

Midtown

Thanks, TEP!

Great big thanks to the hardworking TEP employees who brought my power back on Saturday at 1 a.m. You are to be commended!

Ethel Dunscombe

Midtown

Thanks to Gov. Hobbs

Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed more than 140 bills that had been passed by the Republican-controlled Arizona legislature. Many of these proposed laws were unnecessary. Many others were designed to restrict the freedoms of our citizens, such as the freedom to vote and have our votes counted, the freedom for women to choose their reproductive healthcare, the freedom to avoid gun violence, the freedom for teachers and students in public schools and universities to teach and learn facts and truth, the freedom for Tucson and other cities to make decisions about local issues, and the freedom to protect our environment. Thanks to Governor Hobbs for protecting our freedoms.

Paul Marion

Oro Valley

Being responsible & accountable

Re: the July 22 article “An open letter to all elected officials.”

I am here to give credit to the very articulate Mr. Tom Chester! His letter to the Daily Star about the ‘role’ of government officials was astounding and is very apt for our country and for the survival of this democracy! He asks us to shun ‘tribalism’ and seek a common purpose. He also denounces partisanship. We need to objectively seek common goals to solve our problems.

He asks us to be open, to compromise with those we oppose for the better good of all citizens. No one needs to sell their soul. Remember that money is the root of all EVIL. Instead, seek truth, fairness and honesty in all dealings. Our faith is a personal choice, so there is NO need to control the mind or body of another individual.

Labels and displays will not help us. Our actions will speak louder, bringing justice for all. That’s what will guarantee and perpetuate our freedoms.

Janice Campos

Foothills

Stop the fear

Our country is infected with fear and polarization. Some feel that things are changing too fast and degenerating. Helplessness leads them to rationalize taking extreme measures to control and impose their beliefs on others — for example, women’s reproductive rights.

The pro-choice side believes abortion is a safe medical procedure that protects lives. They fear that women will lose bodily autonomy. The pro-birth side believes abortion is murder because life begins at conception. They fear gender equality. They invoke Jesus to claim that abortion is “evil,” dehumanizing women and girls who have abortions. Are we to believe that Jesus, a spiritual messenger who embodied light and love, would want his teachings used to control women and spread fear and hate? Women will not submit to control of their bodies without a fight — and we will win.

Humanity isn’t declining; rather, it’s evolving. When will we wake up to move past this dangerous cycle of fear?

Cindy Bordelon

Downtown

Support for public schools

Re: the July 31 article “Arizona’s K-1 2 public school system in need of repair.”

Of all the salient points made about the shortfalls that have beset our public school system, the most important ones are the lack of necessary funding, the lack of positive parent involvement, and the taxpayer subsidization of unregulated private schools. So where is the support from our state schools chief, Tom Horne, who favors “school choice” over meeting the needs of our public school system? How will major societal issues such as climate change and women’s reproductive rights be dealt with unless we have a diverse and educated public to make critical and ethical decisions? Arizona does not deserve to have a last-place public school system.

Randall S. Smith

Midtown

COVID and pets

Re: the July 31 letter “Coronavirus and pets.”

I asked Bard (AI) about this, and this is a very distilled version of its replies:

While pets are common carriers of various coronaviruses, these are not the same as SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. There is some evidence that dogs and cats can be infected with SARS-CoV-2. Studies (Netherlands, Thailand) found pets (two dogs, 1one cat) were infected but couldn’t transmit to other pets. Overall, the risk of contracting COVID-19 from your pet is low. It is still important to take precautions to protect yourself and your pet: Wash hands thoroughly after touching your pet or its belongings, avoid close contact with your pet if you are sick, isolate your pet if it becomes sick. If you have any concerns about your pet’s health, consult your veterinarian.

For more complete answers, ask Bard (it has much better answers than chatgpt.)

Klara Cserny

Southwest side

Behavior of Ciscomani

I am amazed at how many folks have written, disgusted by the actions, votes and behavior of Rep. Juan Ciscomani. Where were you for the year before election, when he cuddled up to Kari Lake and all the Donald Trump sycophants, or that he had been a Doug Ducey lackey earlier. Everything about him pointed to everything he has done so far in Congress. He spouts the Republican litany at every turn. I imagine he will be one of the people trying to waste more taxpayer dollars trying to impeach President Joe Biden for doing all the good things to make the economy strong again, rebuilding the infrastructure of America, and rebuilding our relationships around the world.

The next election is right around the corner, and removing these impediments (read Republicans) is necessary if American democracy is to survive and flourish again. Please look at the candidates and know what they stand for.

Carl Olson