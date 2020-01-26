Letters to the editor

Predictably Republican
When I see the words “bill would block voting” in a headline, I know it is a Republican who is proposing that bill. State Rep. Bob Thorpe, R-Flagstaff (of course), claims that the votes of out-of-town students negatively impact a community in which they do not permanently reside.
But would Thorpe have proposed his bill (HB 2461) if he agreed that minimum wage earners, many of whom are students, do — in fact — deserve a raise? Of course not! Instead of trying to persuade voters, Thorpe will simply try to silence them.
The GOP is no longer the party of conservative values, it has become a party of obstruction and cheating.
Leslie Kanberg
Downtown
TEP rate-increase request is unjustified
Re: the Jan. 12 article “TEP meets pushback in quest for substantial rate hikes”
While I appreciate the balance of information provided by Star reporter David Wichner’s article covering the pushback on TEP’s 7.8% rate-increase request, several important points were missed:
• TEP supported the closure of the Navajo coal generation plant because cheaper power was available elsewhere, but now it is asking for a rate increase to support construction of new replacement fossil energy power generation sources.
• TEP’s request continues its silence on advocating for new incentives for the installation of private solar energy production and energy storage capacity because this would interfere with TEP’s ability to obtain guaranteed returns for their investors on all investments in new capacity approved by the ACC.
• After one day of hearings, TEP has offered to reduce its rate increase request from 7.8% to just 7%, which makes it look like they are “gaming” the process to make our elected Arizona Corporation Commissioners look like they are fighting for their constituents by rolling back an inflated rate request.
Kent Bauman
Northwest side
Trump’s trump card: the economy
If President Trump is going to win a second term, he needs to talk about our booming economy, 24/7. He has cut taxes and red tape, which has helped the productive sector to prosper. We have low unemployment and wages are rising. The stock market was up 30% in 2019.
This is great for the tens of millions of people that have 401(k), 403(b) or IRA retirement accounts. We also have low interest rates and very little inflation.
Trump has a reputation for a short attention span, but if he can stay focused on the economy, he’s going to get re-elected.
Douglas R. Holm
East side
Trump is breaking
a promise to seniors
Medicare and Social Security are the safety-net programs protecting many seniors from poverty.
Per Donald Trump’s recent words at the World Economic Forum to CNBC, these programs could be cut to reduce a federal deficit ballooned by record tax breaks to the wealthy.
Despite election promises to the contrary, seniors will suffer to enrich corporations and billionaires. Failed promises to seniors join the failed promises to coal miners to recreate coal jobs; to auto workers to return automotive plants to the US; and to farmers to enact superior agricultural trade deals. But Trump got their votes … so all in a good cause.
Sadly, seniors are the majority viewing audience of Fox News — cuts to Social Security and Medicare are unlikely to get a mention. Perhaps AARP can spread the word.
Beth Isabelle
Northeast side
Golf takes it
on the chin, again
Re: the Jan. 21 Greg Hansen column “Crooked Tree among local courses still facing uncertain times ahead.”
Golf seems to be the local punching bag, with another negative article this time by Greg Hansen. As a realtor, I can tell you that golf is one of the attractions that brings people to Tucson for visiting and for permanent moves. Why is it that golf is the only public recreational activity that has to be fully paid for by users?
Do the bike trails/walking paths pay for themselves? No. Do the swimming pools pay for themselves? No. Do the parks pay for themselves? No. Will all these new wonderful soccer fields pay for themselves. No. And don’t talk about enterprise funds; that is simply another way to tax and that money could be used to support other recreational activities.
Tucson and the surrounding area offer a wonderful array of recreational options. All of these should be supported.
The costs of building and maintaining all these options should be fully reported. Not just golf!
Jeannette Studer
Northwest side