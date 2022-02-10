Local Opinion: Desalinating Sea of Cortez is the wrong path

OPINION: "As the 2022 legislative session begins, with large budget surpluses and the Arizona Lottery encumbrances having been repaid and removed, the board of the Arizona Heritage Alliance, other heritage and environmental stakeholder groups, and hundreds of Arizonans who have communicated their views to the Legislature, believe it is time to reinstate the funding to the State Parks portion of the Heritage Fund," writes Steve Farley, board member of the Arizona Heritage Alliance.