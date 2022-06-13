 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Mexican gray wolves deserve protection

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The Mexican gray wolf once freely roamed the Southwest in the thousands for centuries before they were almost exterminated by the 1970’s. As a result, the Mexican gray wolf has been legally protected under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) since 1976 and was reintroduced into Arizona and New Mexico in the late 90’s.

Today, there are fewer than 200 of these wolves in the wild.

Their survival is a delicate balance between wolf-advocacy groups, who want more of them released from captivity and protected; government agencies that are required to protect them by law (the ESA), but have sometimes worked against them; and the cattle industry, which leans heavily towards elimination.

According to a May 24 report by “The Intercept,” Robert Gosnell, a former wildlife services director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services (APHIS) in New Mexico, became a whistleblower for the wolves.

People are also reading…

Gosnell uncovered the “rubber stamping” of false reports within the USDA’s Wildlife Services. These reports identified wolf predation as the cause of cattle losses.

But the reports were skewed, blaming Mexican gray wolves for 88% of cattle predation deaths on public lands, in stark contrast to the national average of 4%. Ninety-seven percent of these reports were designated as “confirmed or probable,” by the agency, which was absolutely incorrect. This ensured ranchers would receive compensation for illegitimate losses directly blamed on these wolves.

One investigation, through the Freedom of Information Act, looked at 48 (out of 49) claims between 2018-2021 made by one rancher claiming that 10% of her cattle were killed by wolves. As a result, she was compensated $70,000 in 2021. One 14-year veteran investigator stated he had “never heard of such a thing.” In his expert analysis, Mexican Gray Wolves are too small to kill large prey like cattle.

In addition, New Mexico Sen. Mark Heinrich (D-NM) had concerns about the agency and stated in a letter to the USDA inspector general that there were “serious accountability issues” and “lack of scientific integrity” relative to wolf predation, thereby requesting an investigation into the matter.

The USDA’s wildlife services stated mission is to “provide Federal leadership and expertise to resolve wildlife conflicts to allow people and wildlife to coexist.” A mission that is far off the mark and is thus failing to allow Mexican gray wolves to coexist.

The wildlife services’ responsibilities should include transparency and integrity to the people of Arizona and New Mexico, not the cattle industry. As Arizonans, we recognize that stewardship, trust and guardianship of our public lands is part of our heritage. Corruption and mishandling of the wildlife services make it a mockery. One must ask what do the words “allow people and wildlife to coexist” really mean?

Linda Dugan lives in midtown Tucson and is a retired public school teacher. She is an advocate for the environment and wild wolf conservation.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: No more fireworks for me on Fourth of July

Local Opinion: No more fireworks for me on Fourth of July

OPINION: "This year, however, I will not celebrate the 4th of July. Those fireworks with the loud booming and colorful bursts of fire are only a reminder of how militarized and unsafe we all are now. Each boom and each colorful burst of firepower now represents each if the lives lost to a hate-filled maniac with an assault rifle," writes Tucsonan Sharon Olbert. 

Local Opinion: Women in the military

Local Opinion: Women in the military

OPINION: "I will not stay silent as men who have never worn a uniform make pronouncements on my liberty. I took the oath and said I would defend the Constitution. Now it’s your turn," writes Susan Ritz, a Marana resident who served in the Arizona National Guard for 24 years. 

Heather Mace: There have always been guns in my classroom

Heather Mace: There have always been guns in my classroom

OPINION: "Whole families could be shattered by a single encounter with a gun. Even though these events took place off campus, students carried the trauma responses of depression, anxiety, PTSD, and mood changes with them everywhere, including into school," writes Star contributor Heather Mace. 

Local Opinion: The Uvalde massacre: we hate when that happens

Local Opinion: The Uvalde massacre: we hate when that happens

OPINION: "This is not to say that those lawmakers who vote down strict gun controls and those constituents who vote them into office actually want the slaughter of young children, or the fearfulness of schoolchildren everywhere. But they want the freedom around guns more. It's a question of priorities," writes Tucsonan Brent Harold. 

Local Opinion: Let us pray, let us act

Local Opinion: Let us pray, let us act

OPINION: The world is, perhaps, too awful today. But it needn’t be so. We’ve been given another way. Let us pray for the courage to follow the way, the truth, and the life set before us. Let us pray—and let us act.

Local Opinion: Too much trash on Tucson streets

OPINION: "I feel strongly that with our tax dollars we can beat this and become a beautiful city again that we can be proud of. Please, City of Tucson, generate some funds so we can have our city beautiful again," writes Tucsonan Sandi Filipponi. 

Local Opinion: Safeguarding and expanding our public lands

Local Opinion: Safeguarding and expanding our public lands

OPINION: The foundation for our growth is found in the mountain ranges and desert landscapes. Likewise, the future of our communities, our economy, and our families depend on safeguarding and expanding our public lands, like the Grand Canyon. We’re counting on our elected leaders to make it happen.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News