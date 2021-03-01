Tucson Opinion: Why I support the recall of Rep. Mark Finchem

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
What separates this country from those that have succumbed to autocratic or authoritarian rule is our ability to hold free and fair elections and hold those we elect accountable. Regrettably, and most disturbingly, the process of this hallmark of our democratic system granted under the U.S. Constitution has not only been challenged but overtly threatened and almost subverted.
What we witnessed Jan. 6 was nothing short of an “insurrection” to use former Speaker of the House Mitch McConnell’s term. As our law enforcement and judicial process is working swiftly and diligently to identify, arrest and prosecute the individuals who took part in this shameful episode, I feel it is incumbent upon the voters of Arizona to do our due diligence and hold our elected officials accountable as well. As such, I put forth my full support behind the efforts currently underway by Ralph Atchue to recall Representative Mark Finchem from office in Legislative District 11.
Elected officials in this state are required by law to take a loyalty oath of office which includes not only supporting the Constitution of the United States but also the Constitution and laws of the state of Arizona, as well as defending the U.S. and Arizona against all enemies, foreign and domestic. This includes protecting us from the seditious ideology and the individuals who were willing to overthrow the legitimate will of the people and the peaceful transition of power.
By supporting and actively promoting the Jan. 6 insurrection perpetrated against the United States government and Constitution, Mr. Finchem betrayed his loyal oath and should be removed from office.
Despite Mr. Finchem’s sworn oath to protect the citizens of Arizona, his ties to right-wing, anti-government groups (i.e., The Oath Keepers, Coalition of Western States), his acceptance of abhorrent conspiracy theories and his proliferation of discredited election fraud claims with the intent to disenfranchise Arizona voters overwhelmingly disqualify him from serving the public trust.
Furthermore, on Jan. 10, I received an email from his office with the title “This ain’t over” claiming, among other things, evidence of a deep-state denial, a disavowal of then-Vice President Mike Pence for his “commitment to the establishment,” and treacherous mischaracterizations of the insurrection by claiming the crowd was not hostile, police were not attacked and property damage was due to Antifa. These should not be the actions of an elected official.
I would be remiss for failing to disclose how the personal interactions I have had with Mr. Finchem have left this letter with a heavy heart. This includes two meetings in his Tucson office regarding a discussion of a controversial education bill he was putting forward (House Bill 2002), followed by a personal visit from him to speak to my students at Marana Middle School in November 2019.
Both meetings could only be characterized as being cordial, informative and wholly respectful. Any attempt to describe otherwise would be disingenuous. Likewise, his presentation to my students was by all accounts very well-received and was even followed by an invitation to bring my students to his office for a tour of the state Capitol, which makes it all the more disconcerting how his private machinations belie his public persona and undercut his integrity.
Last but not least, a recent ABC15 Arizona (KNXV-TV) story reported Arizona had one of the highest levels of people seeking violent extremism and conspiracy theories online. In these times of bitter divide, we need elected officials who will protect us by discrediting and disavowing such nonsense.
Mr. Finchem’s actions have betrayed his sacred oath, and he must be removed without reservation.
Tim Kennedy is a teacher in the Marana Unified School District. He has been serving youth in this community for eight years but has over 20 years of experience in the fields of education, workforce development and athletic programs administration both domestically and internationally.