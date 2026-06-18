TV
GOLF
3:30 a.m., USA — PGA: U.S. Open, first round
Noon, GOLF — LPGA: Meijer Classic, first round
2 p.m., NBCPK — PGA: U.S. Open, first round
HOCKEY (AHL FINALS)
4 p.m., NHLN — Chicago at Toronto, Game 4
MLB
10:35 a.m., MLBN — Toronto-Boston or Cleveland-Milwaukee
4:30 p.m., MLBN — N.Y. Mets-Philadelphia or San Francisco-Atlanta
SOCCER (MEN’S WORLD CUP)
9 a.m., FOX — Czechia vs. South Africa, group stage
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Noon, FOX — Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, group stage
3 p.m., FS1 — Canada vs. Qatar, group stage
6 p.m., FOX — Mexico vs. Korea Republic, group stage
SOFTBALL
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited
6 p.m., ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited
TENNIS
2 a.m., TEN — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA
2 a.m., TEN — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA (Fri.)
WNBA
4:30 p.m., PRIME — Atlanta at Indiana
RADIO
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — Spears and Ali
3 p.m., 1450-AM — Eye on the Ball
4 p.m., 1290-AM — D.K. on the Sports Tip
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: DBAX is Arizona Diamondbacks games (Ch 26 Cox, Ch 1261 Comcast, Ch 686 DirecTV) ESPN (Ch 24 Cox, Ch 2 Comcast, Ch 206 DirecTV, Ch 140 Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 Cox, Ch 30 Comcast, Ch 209 DirecTV, Ch 143 Dish) FOX (Channel 11) FS1 (Ch 27 Cox, Ch 32 Comcast, Ch 219 DirecTV, Ch 150 Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 Cox, Ch 28 Comcast, Ch 218 DirecTV, Ch 401 Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 Cox, Ch 271 Comcast, Ch 213 DirecTV, Ch 152 Dish) NBCPK is NBC Peacock (streaming only) NHLN is NHL Network (Ch 308 Cox, Ch 307 Comcast, Ch 215 DirecTV, Ch 157 Dish) PRIME is Amazon Prime Video TEN is Tennis Channel (Ch 315 Cox, Ch 277 Comcast, Ch 217 DirecTV, Ch 400 Dish) USA (Ch 16 Cox, Ch 23 Comcast, Ch 242 DirecTV, Ch 105 Dish)