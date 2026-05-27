TV
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP)
3 p.m., GOLF — Match Play, final round
CYCLING
3:10 a.m., TRU — Giro d’Italia, Stage 17
GOLF
9 p.m., FS1 — LIV: South Korea, first round
MLB
10:10 a.m., MLBN — Washington at Cleveland
12:45 p.m., DBAX — Arizona at San Francisco
3:35 p.m., FS1 — Tampa Bay at Baltimore
7:10 p.m., MLBN — Colorado at L.A. Dodgers
NHL PLAYOFFS
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5 p.m., TNT — Carolina at Montreal, Game 4 (also on TRU)
TENNIS
2 a.m., TEN — French Open, second round
2 a.m., TNT — French Open, second round (also on TRU)
8 a.m., TRU — French Open, second round
11 a.m., TNT — French Open, second round (also on TRU)
2 a.m., TEN — French Open, second round (Thu.)
2 a.m., TNT — French Open, second round (Thu.)
WNBA
4 p.m., MERC — Phoenix at New York (also on USA)
6 p.m., USA — Atlanta at Minnesota
RADIO
MLB
12:45 p.m., 1490-AM — Arizona at San Francisco
NBA PLAYOFFS
5 p.m., 1490-AM — Cleveland at New York, Game 5 (if necessary)
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — Spears and Ali
3 p.m., 1450-AM — Eye on the Ball
4 p.m., 1290-AM — D.K. on the Sports Tip
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: DBAX is Arizona Diamondbacks games (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirectTV) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MERC is Phoenix Mercury games (13.3 over the air, Ch 19 on Cox) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) TRU is TruTV (Ch 52 on Cox, Ch 34 on Comcast, Ch 246 on DirecTV, Ch 242 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)