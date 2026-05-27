Channel guide: DBAX is Arizona Diamondbacks games (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirectTV) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MERC is Phoenix Mercury games (13.3 over the air, Ch 19 on Cox) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) TRU is TruTV (Ch 52 on Cox, Ch 34 on Comcast, Ch 246 on DirecTV, Ch 242 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)