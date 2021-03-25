Berry, Berry good: Switch-hitting UA freshman Jacob Berry is thriving from both sides of the plate

“I’m just looking to barrel the ball both ways,” Berry said. “I’m not too picky on home runs or anything. I’m just trying to help move the offense and barrel the ball whenever I come to the plate, not trying to do more one way or the other. I’m just trying to have good at-bats.”

Berry had plenty of those last weekend. He had eight hits in 16 at-bats against UCLA and Loyola Marymount, including three home runs. He went 5 for 11 against the Bruins’ elite pitching staff, prompting UCLA coach John Savage to remark that “Berry is one of the best freshman hitters I’ve seen in a long time.”

Switch-hitting requires extra practice time and maintenance. In theory, Berry should need twice as many swings as his non-switch-hitting teammates. But the simplicity of his mechanics enables him to get all the work in that he needs.

“It’s probably on the lower end (for) a switch-hitter,” said Johnson, whose teams faces Oregon Friday-Sunday at Hi Corbett Field. “His swings are almost identical left-handed and right-handed. It starts with a good base, good balance, and he has what I would call a low-maintenance swing. He gets in a good position to hit, he sees the ball really well and controls the strike zone really well, which allows him to be consistent.”