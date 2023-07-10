Patience paid off for Kiko Romero.

The Arizona Wildcats slugger from Canyon del Oro High School could have been drafted a year ago after smacking 25 home runs at Central Arizona College and earning MVP honors in the NJCAA World Series.

But he had holes in his game. He struck out too much. He wasn’t quite ready.

So Romero spent a year with his hometown school. He thrived at the UA, breaking the program’s RBI record, which had stood for almost 50 years. And now Romero is headed to pro baseball.

The New York Yankees selected Romero in the seventh round of the MLB Draft on Monday. He was one of five Wildcats to be picked in the first 10 rounds, including fellow Tucsonan Chris Barraza. Rounds 11-20 are slated for Tuesday.

“Last year I thought I did enough, but it didn’t work out,” Romero said in a phone interview Monday afternoon. “But I was kinda happy it didn’t work out.

“I got to play in front of my family and my home fans. That was special.”

Romero had a prolific season as the Wildcats’ starting first baseman. He drove in 89 runs, surpassing Ron Hassey’s mark of 86, set in 1974.

Romero also tied teammate Chase Davis for the Pac-12 lead in home runs (21) while slashing .345/.441/.724. Like Davis, Romero lowered his strikeout rate from 2022 to ’23. It was 25.4% at CAC in ’22, 19.6% at the UA this past season.

Romero grew up as a Diamondbacks fan. His brother and girlfriend are Dodgers fans. That’s all about to change.

“Oh yeah,” Romero said. “Everyone in my family is already buying Yankees stuff.”

The Yankees took another sweet-swinging left-handed hitter from Arizona, catcher Austin Wells, in the first round of the 2020 draft. A lot of things would have to go right, but Romero can envision himself hitting home runs over the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium someday.

“Especially after being at U of A, that big old park,” Romero said. “That would be a dream come true if I could get to that level.”

Tucson two-fer

Barraza was just as relieved as he was excited after getting picked by the Los Angeles Angels in the 10th round Monday.

The Sahuarita High graduate, who spent the past two seasons at the UA, monitored the draft from his parents’ house. At one point, he went into his bedroom, sat in the dark and prayed.

“It was a bit stressful at first, not knowing when my name was going to be called, playing the back-and-forth game,” Barraza said. “It was a big waiting game.

“Now that it happened, my parents are proud, my family’s proud. It’s just the start of a journey.”

Barraza began his college career at New Mexico State before transferring to Arizona in 2021. He made 49 appearances out of the bullpen the past two seasons, posting a 7-2 record with one save and a 5.91 ERA.

After enduring some arm issues in 2022, Barraza boosted his velocity into the mid-90s this past season and struck out 39 batters in 29 innings. In a recent showcase event for draft prospects, Barraza topped out at 97 mph.

“It’s been a true grind coming from New Mexico State, overcoming some adversity as far as my arm, my shoulder, being able to bounce back and strengthen my body, my mind,” Barraza said. “I’m 100% glad I came to U of A with the right resources, the right teammates. That made me a better player and a better person.”

McClaughry to SD

Later in the 10th round, the San Diego Padres selected UA shortstop Nik McClaughry.

McClaughry was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year this past season and the best defender for teams that made the NCAA Tournament three years in a row. He led the Pac-12 with 180 assists and made only five errors in 255 total chances for a .980 fielding percentage in 2023. He was one of three finalists for a Rawlings Gold Glove.

McClaughry improved as a hitter as well, batting a career-best .325 while tying Davis for the team lead with 71 runs scored.

“The best leader I’ve ever been around!” UA pitcher Anthony Susac tweeted. “No one more deserving!”

Nichols to Tampa

If there was a perfect landing spot for talented but inconsistent UA right-hander TJ Nichols, it might be where he was drafted Monday: Tampa Bay.

The Rays, renowned for developing players and competing without a big budget, picked Nichols in the sixth round.

“I think it was the best organization for me,” Nichols said. “They develop pitchers the best in the minor leagues. Huge track record. They’ve seen guys with similar stuff to mine, and they’ve turned them into great players.”

Nichols had an up-and-down career at Arizona. After going 6-3 with a 4.77 ERA as a freshman, his ERA climbed to 5.50 as a sophomore. This past season it spiked to 8.27 as he struggled to command his elite stuff. Nichols walked 29 batters and hit 17 in 57 2/3 innings.

But Nichols has the frame (6-5, 189), athleticism and arm talent that MLB clubs desire. His fastball was clocked at 97.9 mph at last month’s MLB Draft Combine in Phoenix, tied for second highest among participating pitchers.

And if anyone can get the best out of Nichols, it’s the Rays. They have the second-best record in MLB (58-35) despite having the fourth-lowest payroll. They rank fourth in team ERA (3.70).

“Honestly, I was just grateful to even be considered after a tough season,” Nichols said. “I was unsure where I was gonna go and if I was gonna go. I’m just grateful that the Rays gave me a chance.”

Cardinal connection

Was Davis destined to become a St. Louis Cardinal?

Davis was taking batting practice over winter break in Sacramento, California, near his hometown of Elk Grove, when he got a tap on the shoulder.

It was current Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson, who attended Elk Grove High School.

Carlson introduced himself to Davis, and the two exchanged contact information.

“I didn’t think anything of it,” Davis during a video news conference with reporters Sunday night. “But look at me now.”

The UA outfielder was St. Louis’ first-round pick Sunday, coming off the board with the 21st overall selection.

The Cardinals were interested in Davis when he was coming out of Franklin High School in 2020. But the draft was shortened that year because of the pandemic, and Davis wanted to further develop in college.

He improved every year in Tucson, going from a seldom-used reserve as a freshman to an All-American as a junior.

“Anytime you see someone who improves their plate discipline and their swing decisions and you couple that with athleticism, left-handed and exit velo that are in the upper echelon in college baseball, it bodes well,” Cardinals assistant general manager Randy Flores told reporters Sunday night.

“You look at his banner junior year, the statistics, (you) see tremendous power.

“Make no mistake, Chase Davis takes aggressive passes at the ball. And so any little bit that he can gain (in) recognition is going to set his game off, and that looks like what happened this year.”

Davis led Arizona with a .362 batting average, up 73 points over his sophomore season. He reduced his strikeout rate from 22.8% to 14.4%.

Wolters likely to go pro

Once Davis was selected, one mystery remained for Arizona on the first day of the MLB Draft:

When would UA signee Blake Wolters be picked, and would it be high enough for him to go straight to the pros?

The answer came early in the second round. The Kansas City Royals took Wolters, a right-hander from Illinois, with the 44th overall pick. That selection comes with an approximate signing bonus of $1.95 million — making it highly unlikely that Wolters will become a Wildcat.

Wolters ascended as a prospect during his prep career at Mahomet-Seymour High School. MLB.com lists him at 6-4, 210 pounds and rated him as the No. 41 overall player in the ’23 draft after he threw in the upper 90s this past spring.

“We’re just trying to get these physical athletes that have some feel,” Kansas City scouting director Danny Ontiveros said, per the Royals’ official website. “And the way we’re developing guys right now ... we feel like he’s just going to fit in with that group.”

Inside pitch

Arizona’s five draft picks are tied for sixth most through the first 10 rounds, per D1Baseball.com’s Kendall Rogers.

Three players from Grand Canyon have been picked so far. GCU shortstop Jacob Wilson became the highest-drafted player in program history when he was taken sixth overall by the Oakland Athletics. Outfielder Homer Bush Jr. (Padres) and pitcher Zach Thornton (Mets) were taken in the fourth and fifth rounds, respectively.

Two Arizona State players, second baseman Luke Keaschall (second round) and pitcher Ross Dunn (10th), have been selected entering Day Three. Both were picked by the Minnesota Twins. No Arizona high school players have been drafted in the first 10 rounds.

<&rule>