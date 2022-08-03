Arizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes in the hospital, 'struggling right now'

Arizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes is in a local hospital with a high fever, she said Wednesday night.

Barnes posted a short message to social media from her hospital bed, followed by a picture of her with what appeared to be a nurse. Barnes has been ill for at least the last few days.

"I'm struggling right now," Barnes said from behind a black mask. "High fever, sick and hopefully I'm getting better soon."

Barnes spent her July traveling to the WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago before hitting Atlanta and other cities to recruit. The Wildcats' popular coach has had an eventful offseason, welcoming in the highest-rated freshman class in program history, hiring a new special assistant to the head coach, Bett Shelby, and announcing a December game against powerhouse Baylor in Dallas.