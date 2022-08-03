Arizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes in the hospital, 'struggling right now'

Arizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes is in a local hospital with a high fever, she said Wednesday night.
Barnes posted a short message to social media from her hospital bed, followed by a picture of her with what appeared to be a nurse. Barnes has been ill for at least the last few days.
"I'm struggling right now," Barnes said from behind a black mask. "High fever, sick and hopefully I'm getting better soon."
Barnes spent her July traveling to the WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago before hitting Atlanta and other cities to recruit. The Wildcats' popular coach has had an eventful offseason, welcoming in the highest-rated freshman class in program history, hiring a new special assistant to the head coach, Bett Shelby, and announcing a December game against powerhouse Baylor in Dallas.
Just Monday, Arizona received a commitment from Jada Williams, a five-star guard from La Jolla Country Day in San Diego.
One of the greatest players in UA history and a $1-million-a-year coach in the ultra-competitive Pac-12, Barnes led the Wildcats to the 2021 Final Four, where they advanced to the national championship game before losing to Stanford. The UA made the round of 32 in this year's NCAA Tournament.