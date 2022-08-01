 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ARIZONA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

'I'm ready to be a Wildcat': 5-star guard Jada Williams commits to Arizona, flips from UCLA

Jada Williams, a 2023 five-star point guard from San Diego, committed to the Arizona women's basketball team Monday night. 

 Jada Williams / Twitter

Adia Barnes has nabbed another high-level prospect from her hometown, with five-star San Diego point guard Jada Williams committing to Arizona.

Williams, who is entering her senior year at La Jolla Country Day, had been committed to UCLA. She posted her commitment on her social media platforms Monday night featuring a video of her most recent visit to the UA in July. Williams' Country Day teammate Breya Cunningham, one of the top post players for 2023, committed to the Wildcats in June. 

"Every time I step on campus, I haven't stopped smiling," Williams said in her commitment video." Call it corny or whatever ... I do feel like I'm at home, and I'm ready to be a Wildcat." 

The 5-foot-6-inch Williams is rated by ESPN as the 20th-best prospect, with an overall player rating of 96. 

Playing for Team USA in the FIBA U17 World Cup, Williams averaged 4.4 points and 2.1 assists per game, going 7-0 and bringing home a gold medal from Hungary. The previous year for the Team USA U16 team, Williams averaged 11.7 points, 5.2 assists and four rebounds per game. 

Beyond the court, Williams has developed a large social media following, including over 633,000 followers on Instagram, 334,000 followers on Tik Tok and 14,000 followers on Twitter, and already has an NIL endorsement with Spalding. She also has her own reality YouTube series, "Basketball is my Life," for digital media platform Overtime.

Williams gives the UA three commits for 2023. The Wildcats also have a commitment from five-star Las Vegas forward Montaya Dew, who attends Centennial High School, the same program that produced former Wildcat and current WNBA wing Sam Thomas.  

All of the Wildcats' prospects for 2023 are considered top-20 players by ESPN. 

